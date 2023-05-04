DANVILLE — The Wildcats (10-4, 5-4) put the HAC-II game away by scoring six runs at the top of the second inning.
Tanner Zimmerman had a two-run double and Lucas Whittaker had an RBI single. The other three runs came thanks to two Danville errors in the inning.
Zeb Hufnagle went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits. He struck out 12 and walked three. Lucas Whittaker got the final two outs of the game to finish it off.
Mason Raup, Lincoln Diehl, and Wyatt Shultz had Danville's (5-7, 2-5) hits.
Mifflinburg 6, Danville 0
Mifflinburg;060;000;0 — 6-5-0
Danville;000;000;0 — 0-3-3
Zeb Hufnagle, Lucas Whittaker (7) and Whittaker, Zachary Kerstetter (7). Garrett Hoffman, Daniel Walker (6) and Mason Raup.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Hoffman.
Mifflinburg: Whittaker 1-for-3, run, RBI; Luke Rokavec 1-for-2, run; Jarrett Miller 1-for-3, run; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.