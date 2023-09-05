JERSEY SHORE — Sophomore Dylan Seigel scored all three of his goals in the second half of the HAC-crossover contest. Collin Dreese scored the game's opening goal and dished out an assist, and Warrick Beachy had two assists of his own.
The Wildcats (2-2) had the advantage with shots 13-4, and corners 11-2.
Mifflinburg 6, Jersey Shore 1
First Half
M: Collin Dreese, 18'; JS: Daniel Marshal, 0:55.
Second Half
M: Moses Knepp, 33'; M: Dylan Siegel (Warrick Beachy), 28'; M: Deigo Herera (Beachy), 17'; M: Seigel (Dreese), 11'; M: Seigel, 5'.
Shots: M 13-4. Corners: M 11-2. Saves: Jersey Shore 11 (Cameron Fishel); Mifflinburg 4 (Nickali Conklin).