MIDDLEBURG — Three members of the Wildcats' starting five scored in double figures led by Ethan Bombgardner's 13 points.
Carter Breed and Zack Wertman each scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-8) and Griffith came off the bench with 10 points of his own in the non-conference rout.
Chase Shutt finished with a game-high 16 points for the Eagles as Line Mountain ended its season with a record of 5-17.
Mifflinburg 69, Line Mountain 31
Mifflinburg (13-8) 69
Tyler Reigel 3 0-0 7; Chad Martin 1 0-0 3; Zack Wertman 6 0-0 12; Ethan Bombgardner 6 0-0 13; Cheeky Griffith 3 3-3 10; Carter Breed 5 1-2 12; Chuck Reader 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 2 1-2 6; Kyler Troup 1 0-0 2; Simon Snook 1 0-4 2. Totals: 29 5-11 69.
3-point goals: Bombgardner, Bolick, Breed, Griffith, Martin, Reigel.
Did not score: None.
Line Mountain (5-17) 31
Joe Spang 1 0-0 2; Kaiden Maurer 2 0-0 5; Kaden Derck 2 0-0 4; Chase Shutt 8 0-3 16; Bryce Smeltz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 0-3 31.
3-point goals: Maurer.
Did not score: Brendon Jones, Brandon Libby, Logan Libby, Cameron Malafi, Evan Swinehart.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;14;21;24;10 — 69
Line Mountain;6;7;8;10 — 31