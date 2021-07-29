NEWVILLE — Early on it seemed as if Mifflinburg met its match in Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final at the Little League 8-10 Division baseball state tournament.
Southern Lehigh jumped out to an early three-run lead, but Mifflinburg scored five runs in the top of the third, and cruised from there in a 10-5 victory at the Newville Little League Complex.
Mifflinburg is now one win from the state championship, and improves to 8-0 since the District 13 Tournament opened on June 29. Mifflinburg has scored at least 10 runs in the seven of those wins, and scored nine in the other victory.
Mifflinburg now awaits the survivor of the elimination bracket. Southern Lehigh faces the winner of the late elimination bracket game between Dillsburg and Aston Middletown. That game is tonight at 6 p.m.
Mifflinburg will play for the state title at 6 p.m. on Friday. They will have to be beaten twice. The if necessary game would be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
With Southern Lehigh leading 5-1 heading into the top of the third — Mifflinburg’s run came on an Andrew Yearger RBI single in the top of the first — Hayden Showalter reached on a bunt single for Mifflinburg.
Showalter took second and third on wild pitches before a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Lukas Shaffer reached on a dropped fly ball that allowed Showalter to score to cut the Southern Lehigh lead to 5-2.
Shaffer ended up on second on the play, and after Yearger was hit by a pitch, Hudson Troup singled home a run for Mifflinburg.
Three straight walks — the last two RBI walks for Jaxson Kaskie and Callon Hommel — gave Mifflinburg a 5-4 advantage.
Vaughn Yoder later scored on a wild pitch to give Mifflinburg a 6-4 lead.
Brennan Snyder doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Shaffer’s groundout to push the Mifflinburg lead to 7-4.
Yoder led off the fifth inning with a solo homer to make it 8-4.
Mifflinburg added two more runs in the top of the sixth. Showalter singled, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.
After an out, Shaffer doubled him home. After Ben Wertman singled to put runners on the corners, Shaffer scored on a wild pitch.
The top four spots in the Mifflinburg order (Showalter, Snyder, Shaffer, Yearger and Wertman, a substitute in the four hole) combined for seven of Mifflinburg’s 10 hits and seven of the 10 runs scored.
Southern Lehigh cut the lead to 10-5 in the bottom of the sixth, and had runners on second and third with one out.
Southern Lehigh hit a grounder to shortstop, and ran itself into a double play to end the game.