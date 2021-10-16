DANVILLE — Wildcat teammates Peyton Yocum (three goals, one assist), Grace Weber (one goal, two assists), and Sarah Fritz (two goals, one assist) did all the work in Mifflinburg's shut out victory over the Danville Ironmen. Taylor Beachy and Lydia Knepp scored the other two goals for the Wildcats.
First half
M-Peyton Yocum (Grace Weber), 13:19;
M-Yocum (Sarah Fritz), 17:13;
M-Weber, 21:20;
M-Fritz (Taylor Beachy), 22:02;
M-Beachy (Yocum), 29:06;
M-Lydia Knepp, 32:07.
Second half
M-Fritz (Weber), 44:10;
M-Yocum, 46:30.
Shots: M 12-3. Corners: D 2-1. Saves: Danville 4 (Kamryn Michaels); Mifflinburg 3 (Kristi Benfield).