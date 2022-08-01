MIFFLINBURG — Luke Smith picked up the victory, and knocked in two runs to help the Mifflinburg Outlaws to a 14-4 six-inning win over Northumberland in the North Branch League amateur baseball playoffs on Sunday.
Mifflinburg scored at least two runs in five of six at-bats in the victory. Oakley Whitesel and Brenden Gregory each knocked in two runs for Mifflinburg.
Smith struck out two and didn't walk a hitter in four plus innings of work.
Mason Yorty had three hits with a double and three runs scored at the top of the lineup for Mifflinburg (9-8).
Charlie Schlegel had three hits and Gannon Steimling knocked in two runs for Northumberland.
North Branch League playoffs
Mifflinburg 14, Northumberland 4 (six innings)
Northumberland;000;040; — 4-9-4
Mifflinburg;243;302; — 14-11-1
Weaver, Fuller and Steimling. Luke Smith, Austin Davis (5), Ben Eselman (6) and Lance.
WP: Smith; LP: Weaver.
Northumberland: Bronze Luden, 1-for-4, run; Charlie Schlegel 3-for-4, run; Gannon Steimling, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Turber, RBI; Weist, 1-for-3, double; Boyer, 1-for-3, double; Malrine, 1-for-3, run.
Mifflinburg: Mason Yorty, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs; Smith, 2-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Oakley Whitesel 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Eshelman, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Reiffer, 2 runs, RBI; Brenden Gregory, 2 RBIs; Davis, 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Lance, 1-for-2, HR (2nd, one on), run, 3 RBIs.