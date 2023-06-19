The Daily Item
ESPY — Central Columbia and Mifflinburg advanced to the District 13 Major Division softball winners’ bracket final with victories on Sunday.
Central won its second game in two days, toppling Milton 10-0, a day after beating Selinsgrove, 15-0. Central, the tournament host, will take on Mifflinburg in the winners’ bracket final on Wednesday. The winner will qualify for the District 13 title game.
Wednesday’s game is set for 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg, which had a bye in the opening round of the seven-team tournament, beat Danville, 16-6, on Sunday.
Danville falls into the elimination bracket. It will play either Lewisburg or Milton — they meet tonight in an elimination game — in the nightcap on Tuesday night.
The opening game Tuesday will pit Warrior Run against Selinsgrove with the winner advancing to another elimination game on Wednesday.