Consistency is what Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler would like to see out of his Wildcats’ offense this week when they host Danville in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opener for both teams.
“I just want us to be balanced,” Dressler said. “I want consistency in our running game and in our passing game.”
Mifflinburg’s strength to start the season will be up front. With three starters back on the offensive line, and all three starters back on the defensive line, the Wildcats’ linemen will have the carry the team while the offense finds its way.
“I was able to watch their scrimmage from outside the fence, and they seem to have real good size,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said, “and some athletes on the outside that we’ll have to be aware of.”
Brennan had to scout from outside the fence due to access being limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re going to need the defensive line to step to the plate. We’ll need to put (Danville quarterback) K.J. (Riley) in some tough positions to make plays,” Dressler said.
The Wildcats lost their top passer, rusher and receiver from a season ago. Jacob Reitz will get the start for Mifflinburg at quarterback. He started two games last season when starter Gary DeGroat Jr. — who graduated — was injured.
Sophomore Andrew Diehl will step in at running back for Mason Breed. Diehl returned a punt and an interception for a touchdown last season as a freshman, and started as a defensive back for the Wildcats.
Rylee Stahl caught more than 150 passes in his career, and Mifflinburg has plenty of athleticism on the outside to replace him — just not much experience. Senior Colin Miller is the top returning receiver with 13 catches, but no other returning player caught more than six passes.
On the other side, it’s been quite a week for the Danville football team.
The school went to all virtual learning this week due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Danville’s scrimmage partner last Friday — Loyalsock — has been shut down for two weeks because one of its players tested positive. The Ironmen were told he wasn’t contagious during Friday’s scrimmage, but the Ironmen had great concern about that until Wednesday.
Needless to say, the leadup to tonight has been anything but picture perfect.
“We’ve talked all summer about controlling the controllables,” Brennan said. “I feel like these guys’ maturity through this, we’ll be able to handle any adversity we have this season.”
The Ironmen stayed out of the weight room this week, and didn’t really use their locker room as a precautionary measure when the team was at the school to practice.
“It’s a daily challenge. Fingers crossed, we know things can change at any time,” Brennan said.
There is a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, an actual live football game tonight.
Danville will hope to attack the Wildcats with its potent passing offense. Brennan runs the spread attack, perfect for Riley, who threw for 1,865 yards and 19 TDs. Riley, a senior, needs just 48 yards to pass 5,000 for his career.
Riley will have a plethora of targets. His top two targets return in Carson Persing and Ian Persing. Halfback Jagger Dressler — a 6-foot-2 weapon in the redzone — moves outside. Speedy senior Brandon Zimmerman, who posted a time of 14.72 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles earlier this year, came out for football this season as well.
“This is going to be a good test for us right out of the gate,” Dressler said. “The guys have been working really hard, and want to build on last season.”
The questions for Danville come up front where the Ironmen will start a freshman at center and another first-year player at tackle.
“That’s what I’m most interested in on Friday night. How is our offensive line going to react? Will we be able to run the football?” Brennan said. “Will we be able to keep K.J. off his back? We worked real hard on polishing some of that stuff up this week in practice.
“Now it’s time to see if takes.”