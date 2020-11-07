MIFFLINBURG — Cade Dressler’s only carry this season prior to Friday night was something of a going-away present. His 2-yard touchdown run two weeks ago was a unique reward for four years of standout play on both sides of the line.
The Mifflinburg senior scored another touchdown Friday, this one a gift to his teammates and coaching staff — particularly his father, Wildcats head coach Jason Dressler.
Cade Dressler barrelled into the end zone from the 5-yard line in overtime, giving Mifflinburg a 13-7 win over Shikellamy in a regular-season matchup.
“All my life, (football) is what I’ve been excited about,” said Dressler, who has pledged to pitch at Virginia Commonwealth. “Every fall that came up, this is what I look forward to. So finishing with that, it was ... it was just big.
“I don’t know how to put it in words.”
The Braves (3-6) started overtime with the ball, and ran a slick inside handoff to Isaac Schaffer-Neitz that nearly broke the plane from 10 yards away. However, the gain was erased by a holding penalty, and first-and-goal from the 20 soon became fourth down. Jon Gittens’ 37-yard field goal attempt had the distance but drifted wide right.
“I thought (Schaffer-Neitz) might have got into the end zone, so we felt good,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. “We just got over-aggressive and took a bad penatly.”
Mifflinburg (5-4) began its OT possession with a 3-yard flip from Jacob Reitz to Jacob Bingaman. Reitz then rolled to his left and cut upfield where he was stopped after 2 yards by Coltyn Sempko. On third-and-goal, Cade Dressler took the ball off-tackle left, slammed into a pair of defenders at the goal line and crashed into the end zone to end it.
Dressler was a short-yardage specialist in the game, which was a huge departure from his typical home on the line. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder rumbled to convert a pair of third downs on the Wildcats’ remarkable 19-play scoring drive to start the game.
“Everything we did tonight with him, that whole package, was put in (new),” said Jason Dressler. “We didn’t have Andrew (Diehl); we didn’t have Colin (Miller). So we knew we were going to have to try to do some things to get a little more movement, a little more push. One of the things I thought of was taking one of my seniors that has just been giving everything he has every single game and putting him back there and see what he does.”
Cade Dressler picked up third-and-1 with a 6-yard dive, then gained 3 yards on third-and-2 after Mifflinburg had crossed midfield. Reitz, who led the Wildcats with 55 rushing yards, gained 12 on four red-zone carries, including the 2-yard touchdown with 1:51 left to play in the quarter.
“I looked up at the clock and I’m like, ‘Is that for real?’” said Jason Dressler. “‘One-fifty-one?’”
The drive consumed 10 minutes and covered 74 yards with six first downs. Mifflinburg had just seven first downs the rest of the way.
“We were in trouble if we couldn’t figure out how to stop it,” said Keiser. “Credit to our defense. They’ve been pretty good all year, and they stepped it up and did a great job. We just made too many mistakes on offense.”
Shikellamy was limited to a pair of first downs in its scoreless first half. The situation appeared to turn bleak when Braves quarterback Drew Balestrini injured his right (throwing) shoulder on a scramble early in the second half. He was tackled near the home sideline and fumbled the ball away to the Wildcats’ Carter Breed.
On the Braves’ next series, Balestrini returned to spark a 55-yard scoring drive. He ran for first down on third-and-8 across midfield, and completed three passes for 46 yards. Despite favoring his arm throughout the drive (and for the rest of the game), Balestrini threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to John Peifer to tie the score at 7. He pump-faked the hitch pattern to the left sideline and threw the ball over the top to Peifer (six catches, 65 yards).
“Oh, my God — what a gutsy performance,” said Keiser. “I mean, his arm’s hanging and he’s out there chucking the ball and running the ball. My God.”
Each team had the ball three times in a scoreless fourth quarter, with Mifflinburg brothers Cade and Troy Dressler sacking Balestrini on consecutive series to get the ball back for their offense.
“That’s the thing we knew we had to do,” said Jason Dressler. “Drew’s a great athlete, he’s elusive, and we went from a three(-man) front to a four-front to try to keep him contained.”
Balestrini finished 7-of-19 passing for 82 yards, and added 37 yards on 15 carries in his final game.
MIFFLINBURG 13, SHIKELLAMY 7 (OT)
Shikellamy (3-6) 0 0 7 0 0 — 7
Mifflinburg (5-4) 7 0 0 0 6 — 13
Scoring summary
First quarter
M-Jacob Reitz 2 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 1:51
Third quarter
S-John Peifer 29 pass from Drew Balestrini (Nick Koontz kick), 4:44
Overtime
M-Cade Dressler 5 run (no attempt), 0:00
STATISTICS
S M
First downs 7 13
Rushes-yards 25-70 48-128
Passing yardage 89 74
Comp-Att-Int 8-21-0 8-19-1
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-40 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 15-37; Jon Gittens 1-12; Coltyn Sempko 4-11; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 2-8; Gage Wolfe 2-3; Team 1-(-1). Mifflinburg: Jacob Reitz 20-55, TD; John Darrup 12-35; Cade Dressler 7-34, TD; Tyler Foltz 4-6; Zechariah Mentz 2-4; Jacob Bingaman 1-(-1); Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-1); Troy Dressler 1-(-4).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 7-19-0, 82 yds., TD; Braydon Wertman 1-2-0, 7 yds. Mifflinburg: Reitz 8-17-1, 74 yds.; T. Dressler 0-1-0; Team 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: John Peifer 6-65, TD; Connor Fitzgerald 1-17; Duncan Weir 1-7. Mifflinburg: Lucas Whittaker 2-25; Cannon Griffith 2-22; Carter Breed 2-7; Darrup 1-13; Bingaman 1-7.