JERSEY SHORE — Kristi Benfield made seven saves to record a clean sheet, and Mifflinburg scored two goals around halftime of a 3-0 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win over Jersey Shore on Thursday.
The Wildcats went ahead on an own goal just four minutes before the half, then got a Delaney Good tally two minutes into the second half. Cara Snook scored late to make it 3-0.
“We have been getting great keeper play from Kristi Benfield as she has recorded four shutouts in five matches,” said Wildcats coach Erich Hankamer. “This was a great bounce-back win after a tough loss (Wednesday).”
Mifflinburg 3, Jersey Shore 0
First half
M-Own goal, 36:00.
Second half
M-Delaney Good (Remi Stahl), 42:00; M-Cara Snook, 74:00.
Shots: M 13-7. Corners: M 5-4. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Kristi Benfield); Jersey Shore 10 (Elizabeth Fishel).
Southern Columbia 5, Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TWP. — Loren Gehret scored a goal and assisted on two others as Southern Columbia pulled away to a HAC-III victory.
Gehret assisted Morgan Marks on the game’s first goal, then scored with a Cassidy Savitski helper for a 2-0 halftime lead. Loyalsock made it a one-goal game early in the second half, but Gina Gratti’s penalty kick and Gehret’s assist to Karly Renn pushed the Tigers (3-0-1) in front for good.
Southern Columbia 5, Loyalsock 1
First half
SC-Morgan Marks (Loren Gehret), 31:59; SC-Gehret (Cassidy Savitski), 16:24.
Second half
L-Elyse DiNicola, 35:00; SC-Gina Gratti (penalty kick), 12:49; SC-Karly Renn (Gehret), 10:21; SC-Emma Myers (Rhyse Pursel, Myranda Malacusky), 1:06.
Shots: SC 21-3. Corners: SC 7-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 2 (Rilyn Wisloski 1, Mackenzie Palacz); Loyalsock 11 (Mari Houseknecht).
JV score: Southern Columbia 1-0.
Mount Carmel 2, Hughesville 1 (2OT)
HUGHESVILLE — Mia Chapman scored the winning goal with 15 seconds left in double-overtime to lift Mount Carmel to the HAC-III win in the completion of a game suspended Wednesday.
Chapman, who also defeated Hughesville with a double-OT goal a season ago, assisted on a second-half goal by Brooke Bernini. The host Spartans forced overtime with 23:15 to play.
Mount Carmel 2, Hughesville 1 (2OT)
Second half
MC-Brooke Bernini (Mia Chapman), 32:19; H-Cierra Getz, 23:15.
Overtime
MC-Chapman (Maggie McCracken), 0:15.
Shots: H 20-12. Corners: H 8-3. Saves: Mount Carmel 15 (Gabby McGinley); Hughesville 12 (Leah Peterman 7, Madison Young 5).
Meadowbrook Christian 5, Montgomery 1
MONTGOMERY — Amelia Yordy scored two goals and assisted on another in Meadowbrook Christian’s nonleague win.
The Lions (4-1) led 2-1 at halftime on Yordy’s goals before opening the second half with her assist to Alyssa Canelo.
Emily Toland made a pair of saves in the win.
Meadowbrook Christian 5, Montgomery 1
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, 24:53; MC-Yordy, 22:40; M-Natalie St. James, 21:40.
Second half
MC-Alyssa Canelo (Yordy) 25:50; MC-Katie Steck, 11:40; MC-Noelle Reichard, 9:15.
Shots: MC 12-3. Corners: MC 2-1. Saves: Meadowbook 2 (Emily Toland); Montgmomery 3.
Northumberland Christian 9, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 0
ALMEDIA — Emma Daku-Treas and Emily Garvin each scored four goals, including pairs in the first half, to lead Northumberland Christian to a nonleague win.
Garvin assisted on both Daku-Treas goals in the opening 12 minutes. Anna Ulmer added a pair of second-half assists for the Warriors (9-1).
Northumberland Christian 9, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 0
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Emily Garvin), 6:00; NC-Daku-Treas (Garvin), 12:00; NC-Garvin (Daku-Treas), 23:00; NC-Garvin, 31:00.
Second half
NC-Kaitlyn Bookwalter, 41:00; NC-Daku-Treas (Anna Ulmer), 50:00; NC-Garvin (Ulmer), 58:00; NC-Garvin, 66:00; NC-Daku-Treas, 73:00.
Shots: NC 27-8. Corners: NC 3-0. Saves: Northumberland Christian 8 (Rebekah Hayner); Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 18 (Paris Hewes).