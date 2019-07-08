The Mifflinburg and Berwick 8-9-10 All-Stars will have to wait until tonight to finish their potential championship-clinching game. Rain suspended the game in the top of the fourth inning.
It began raining in the second inning, Mifflinburg took a 1-0 lead in the third.
Berwick pitcher Grant Evensen had pitched up to that point, and was pulled one batter before the delay started. He allowed one run on one hit and struck out 11.
Mifflinburg scored its lone run thus far when Kamryn Royer reached base on an error, bringing around Hunter Bolick, who walked earlier in the inning.
Even though the rain began to lighten up a bit, the decision was made to suspend the game until tomorrow night.
“It didn’t really start raining until we got the game going, so we decided to continue,” District 13 official Greg Brouse said. “We got the tarp on … so until we get the tarp off and get the field prepped back up, we’re looking at (starting again) at 10:00. I’d rather just bring them back and have a safe field to play on. They deserve it.”
If Mifflinburg wins, the deciding game will be Tuesday back at Danville
— Ryan Sharp, For The Daily Item