MIFFLINBURG — Maria Darrup's third-quarter goal lifted Mifflinburg to a 1-0 victory over Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey crossover game Saturday.
The host Wildcats (1-0) were realigned to Heartland-II for the current two-year cycle.
Mifflinburg was limited to four shots by the Braves (0-1) in the first half, but broke out after halftime. Darrup scored off a rebound on a corner play during the Wildcats' six-shot third period.
Shikellamy senior goalie Reagan Wiest was credited with 17 saves.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0
Third quarter
M-Maria Darrup, 5:07.
Shots: M 18-1. Corners: M 8-4. Saves: Shikellamy 17; Mifflinburg 2.