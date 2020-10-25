MIFFLINBURG — Madden Schnure scored with 1:20 left in the game as Mifflinburg defeated Central Columbia in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action.
It’s the second straight win for the Wildcats (4-11-1) over the Blue Jays (4-9-3) this week.
Kellen Beck had the assist for Mifflinburg on the goal. Kanon Keister (four) and Zachary Kerstetter (three) combined to make seven saves in the shutout.
Mifflinburg 1,
Central Columbia 0
Second half
MIff-Madden Schnure (Kellen Beck), 1:20.
Shots: CC, 7-5. Corners: Miff, 3-2. Saves: Central Columbia 4 (Maddix Karnes); Mifflinburg 7 (Kanon Keister 4, Zachary Kerstetter 3).
n Selinsgrove 10,
Bloomsburg 2
SELINSGROVE — Owen Magee scored four goals, and Nick Ritter added three goals as the Seals wrapped up their regular season with a HAC crossover win over the Panthers.
Colin Findlay added two goals for the Seals (14-2), who will be the top seed for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. Noah Derr had the other goal for Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove 10, Bloomsburg 2
First half
Sel-Owen Magee, 37:56; Sel-Noah Derr (Magee), 31:52; Sel-Collin Findlay (Nick Ritter), 30:26; Bloom-Ahmed Elbetagy, 30:14; Sel-Findlay (Magee), 18:09; Sel-Magee (Ritter), 14:23; Sel-Ritter, 12:10; Sel-Ritter (Aidan Hunt), 10:46.
Second half
Sel-Magee (Ritter), 38:14; Bloom-Cameron McCarthy (penalty kick), 36:03; Sel-Ritter (Magee), 36:13; Sel-Magee (Kyle Ruhl), 23:18.
Shots: Sel, 19-8. Corners: Sel, 5-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Cole Catherman); Bloomsburg 11 (Frances Curran).