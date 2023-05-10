LEWISBURG — Freshman Taylor Stewart allowed just one run on one hit and struck out eight as Mifflinburg recorded its tenth win of the season, 8-1 over Lewisburg, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, the Wildcats have earned the HAC-II title outright and qualified for districts.
The Wildcats (10-7, 8-2 HAC-II) took a 3-0 lead through the first two innings. Kimmy Shannon, who is only back two months after winning another state championship in swimming, settled in and pitched a 1-2-3 third inning and got a double-play ball in the fourth to keep Lewisburg in the game despite the Green Dragons (4-8, 3-7 HAC-II), not getting their first hit of the game until the bottom of the fourth.
Two hit batters in the top of the fifth pushed across another run for Mifflinburg, which then added two more runs in the fifth and sixth, the latter coming on a two-run home run by catcher and lead-off hitter Evelyn Osborne. The senior drilled a 2-1 pitch on the outside part of the plate over the left field fence to make it 8-1.
Osborne also contributed in the field in the bottom of the sixth as she threw a strike down to second as shortstop Anna Pachucki applied the tag to throw out a Lewisburg runner.
“It was a little ugly at times, but the girls have started to gel as we had some struggles in the middle of the season as we took some tough and uncharacteristic losses for us, but they kicked it in the last few weeks, and they are coming on strong at the right time,” Ron Hernandez, Mifflinburg head coach said. “Our girls had good long at-bats and Shannon is a great pitcher. We knew we were going to have to battle with her.”
Stewart retired the side in order in four of her seven innings of work. Of her eight strikeouts, only two were caught looking. Stewart now has 98 punch outs on the season.
“She has good control of her pitches and she just motors right along throughout the game,” Hernandez said of the freshman.
Ironically, it was Shannon who had the lone hit for the Green Dragons, a single to center in the bottom of the fourth. She advanced to second on the fielding error, but was left stranded there.
The inning began with a hit-by-pitch, but a line-drive double-play ball saw Shannon come up to bat with the bases empty.
Carley Wagner plated the lone run for Lewisburg as she reached base on a walk with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Sydney Bolinsky reached on an error and the two base runners moved up to third and second respectively on a wild pitch. Gracie Murphy then grounded out in a 4-3 fielder’s choice to allow Wagner to score.
“We just didn’t have our game and we just didn’t play well,” Lewisburg head coach Ken Wagner said. “I think the girls pressed a little bit tonight, they knew that we needed this game, and it would have knocked Mifflinburg out of first place and into a three-way tie and it just got to them.”
Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 1
Mifflinburg;120;001;11 — 8-5-3
Lewisburg;000;001;0 — 1-1-0
WP: Taylor Stewart. LP: Kimmy Shannon
Mifflinburg: Osborne 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI; Pachucki, run, Madison Fohringer 1-for-3, single, 2 runs, Stewart 2-for-4, 2 singles,
Lewisburg: Wagner 0-for-2, walk, run. Shannon 1-for-1, single.