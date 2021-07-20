The Daily Item
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg scored at least four runs in every inning Tuesday night in a dominant 19-1 four-inning win over Millersburg/Upper Dauphin to win the Little League Section 3 8-10 Division baseball championship.
Mifflinburg won all seven games it played on its way to District 13 and Section 3 titles while outscoring its opponents 114-18, for an average of 16.3-2.6 per game.
Next up for Mifflinburg is the state tournament, which begins Sunday in Newville.
On Tuesday, Mifflinburg scored four runs in the top of the first inning to grab the early lead, and Mifflinburg poured it on from there. Mifflinburg scored four more runs in each the second and third innings, before scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to end the game early.
Mifflinburg had 15 hits, led by three each from the top hitters in the lineup — Hayden Showalter and Brennan Snyder. Hudson Troup had a pair of hits and drove in a game-high three runs.
Snyder — who pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and five walks — and Ben Wertman each drove in a pair of runs.
Selinsgrove falls in 9-11 Section 3 final
CRESSONA — Ashland scored eight runs in the top of the first inning to take the early lead on its way to a 15-4 four-inning win over Selinsgrove in the Little League Section 3 9-11 Division baseball championship game.
Selinsgrove won its first five games to win the District 13 title and reach the Section 3 championship, but lost to Ashland two days in a row to be eliminated.
Ashland added two more runs in the top of the second inning to take a 10-0 lead, but Selinsgrove tried to fight with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Selinsgrove trailed 12-4 after three innings, but Ashland scored three runs in the top of the fourth and kept Selinsgrove off the board in the bottom half of the inning to grab the win.