MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler challenged his team at the start of the second half.
The Wildcats responded with a 12-play, 61-yard drive to score on the opening drove of the third quarter. That drive capped the Wildcats 28-0 win over Central Columbia on Friday night.
“We deferred and got the ball to start the second half,” Dressler said. “Our goal was to just put a drive together. I talked to the linemen. I asked them what they wanted to do. They wanted to drive the ball down the field and prove their run game.”
The 61-yard drive was highlighted by a tough 5-yard run to the goal line by Andrew Diehl. The drive was completed when Troy Dressler, who finished with 16 rushing yards, pushed ahead for a 1-yard score.
Troy Dressler highlighted an outstanding night for Mifflinburg as he completed 12 of 17 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
“We’ve been working all week on the connection with the receivers,” Troy Dressler said. “We were on the same page, and that was nice. There’s nothing like winning a Friday night game under the lights. I feel great.”
Troy Dressler benefitted from a fortunate bounce at the back of the endzone on the game's first drive. He threw a pass that was intended for Andrew Diehl, but popped into the hands of Jacob Bingaman for a 5-yard score.
Troy Dressler’s second touchdown, which capped the second offensive possession of the night for the Wildcats, was much more conventional. He hit Diehl on a screen for a 22-yard touchdown.
“That gave me tremendous confidence to win this game because it made them feel like they were done,” Troy Dressler said. “We were really conditioned and wore them down.”
Carter Breed and Diehl highlighted the running attack for the Wildcats. Breed, who ripped off a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter, finished with 93 yards on eight carries. Diehl finished with 87 yards on the ground and 38 receiving yards to go with a touchdown.
Central Columbia’s best offensive possession of the night came in the third quarter, but ended on downs as Grayson Shaud missed on a passing attempt to pick up a fourth-and-12.
The Blue Jays offense struggled all night. Mifflinburg's defense not only got a shutout, but held the Blue Jays to 79 yards of total offense.
“We are a very young football team,” Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis said. “To me, we looked like we were disorganized, and we played slow because of that. They obviously knew their assignments and played fast.”
MIFFLINBURG 28, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
Central Columbia;0;0;0;0—0
Mifflinburg;6;15;7;0—28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M—Troy Dressler 5 pass to Jacob Bingaman (kick failed)
Second quarter
M—Dressler 22 pass to Andrew Diehl (Dressler run)
M—Carter Breed 55 run (Gabriel Stetler kick)
Third quarter
M—Dressler 1 run (Stetler kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;CC;M
First downs;3;15
Rushes-yards;20-73;36-249
Passing;5-11-1;12-17-0
Passing yards;6;132
Fumbles-lost;2-0;5-1
Penalties-yards;1-5;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Nathan Smith 8-28; Greyson Shaud 6-38; Gage Chipeleski 3-3; Logan Wlkom 1-3; Lincoln Huber 2-1. Mifflinburg: Troy Dressler 7-16, TD; Carter Breed 8-93, TD; Andrew Diehl 13-87; Leroy Simpson 6-45; Radwill Susan 1-0; Brian Reeder 3-8.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Greyson Shaud 4-9-1, for 2 yards; Logan Welkom 1-2-0, for 4 yards. Mifflinburg: Troy Dressler 12-17-0, for 132 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Matt Bierly 2-0; Austin Rainier 1 (-1); Eli Book 2-7. Mifflinburg: Zack Wertman 2-28; Jacob Bingaman 4-43, TD; Cannon Griffith 3-17; Andrew Diehl 3-38, TD.