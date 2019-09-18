The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Behind a singles sweep, Mifflinburg picked up its first girls tennis win of the season Tuesday, defeating Shikellamy 4-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
Abby Underhill, Kiara Gilroy and Rockell Keister each earned straight-sets singles victories for the Wildcats. Mifflinburg (1-9) also got a win in straight sets from its first doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder.
The lone win for the Braves came from the second doubles team of Lily Weist and Sydney Knaurer.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Abby Underhill (M) def. Melanie Minnier 6-0, 6-1; Kiara Gilroy (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-1, 6-4; Rockell Keister (M) def. Anne Norris 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Weaver-Kelly Sprenkel 6-3, 6-3; Lily Weist-Sydney Knaurer (S) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey 6-2, 6-2.
MONDAY
n Williamsport 4, Milton 1
MILTON — Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade picked up the Black Panthers’ only win in the HAC-I match.
Counsil and Wade were victors in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.
Williamsport 4, Milton 1
Singles
Mia Shuler (W) def. Hannah Seebold 6-3, 6-4; Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Haley Seebold by forfeit; Rosie Flock (W) def. Payton Ritter 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Olivia Lingard-reanna Chicas 6-3, 6-4; Emma Campbell-Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Maddy Chappell-Alana Stamm 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.