MIFFLINBURG — Jaden Keister made seven saves to blank Central Columbia, and Brooke Catherman’s second-quarter goal lifted Mifflinburg to a 1-0 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey crossover game Thursday.
Catherman scored with an assist from Camille Finerghty on a penalty corner just 57 seconds into the second quarter. Keister made the goal stand up for the Wildcats (7-5-2), who are unbeaten in their last five games.
Mifflinburg 1,
Central Columbia 0
Second quarter
M-Brooke Catherman (Camille Finerghty), 14:03.
Shots: CC 7-6. Corners: CC 8-6. Saves: Central Columbia 5 (Makiah Brewer); Mifflinburg 7 (Jaden Keister).
n Selinsgrove 10, Milton 1
MILTON — Leah Toskey scored three goals, and Liv Reichley had a goal and two assists in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I win.
The Seals (13-1 overall, 9-0 HAC-I) led 4-0 at halftime, but scored five times in the third quarter.
Sara Dewyer got Milton (1-9, 1-6) on the board with 67 seconds to play.
Selinsgrove 10, Milton 1
First quarter
S-Hannah Day (Liv Reichley), 12:44; S-Reichley (Day), 8:29.
Second quarter
S-Jess Alba, 8:30; S-Leah Toskey (Reichley), 1:54.
Third quarter
S-Ali Bucher (Carly Aument), 13:38; S-Alayna Davis (Hannah Smullen), 10:15; S-Aument, 8:30; S-Toskey, 2:56; S-Toskey (Alba), 0:56.
Fourth quarter
S-Lexi Freed, 5:37; M-Sara Dewyer, 1:07.
Shots: S 23-4. Corners: S 7-3. Defensive saves: Selinsgrove 1. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Riley Batdorf 1, Lonna Temple 1, Emily Gelnett 0); Milton 13 (Larrissa Shearer 9, Olivia Rohland 4).
n Bloomsburg 6,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Bloomsburg kept pace with Lewisburg in the HAC-II standings with its fourth shutout victory.
The Panthers (11-2 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) have one division game remaining Tuesday at archrival Central Columbia. Lewisburg (9-1, 6-1) also has one division game left, hosting Warrior Run (3-9, 0-7) on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
n Shikellamy 2,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Olivia Cimino and Morgan Heiser scored goals in the middle quarters, and Reagan Wiest made a pair of saves to carry Shikellamy to a HAC-I win.
The Braves (4-6-2 overall, 3-2-2 HAC-I) had a 16-3 edge in shots, and nearly twice as many corners (13-7).
“They did very well, and played as a team,” said Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr. “There was a lot of communication and a lot of good passing. I’m super proud.”
Hannah Keller made 14 saves for Southern Columbia (3-10, 3-5).
Shikellamy 2,
Southern Columbia 0
Second quarter
S-Olivia Cimino, 10:47.
Third quarter
S-Morgan Heiser, 4:17.
Shots: S 16-3. Corners: S 13-7. Defensive save: S, Isabella Hile. Saves: Southern Columbia 14 (Hannah Keller); Shikellamy 2 (Reagan Wiest).