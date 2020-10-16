MIFFLINBURG — Jaden Keister made seven saves to blank Central Columbia, and Brooke Catherman’s second-quarter goal lifted Mifflinburg to a 1-0 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey crossover game Thursday.

Catherman scored with an assist from Camille Finerghty on a penalty corner just 57 seconds into the second quarter. Keister made the goal stand up for the Wildcats (7-5-2), who are unbeaten in their last five games.

Mifflinburg 1,

Central Columbia 0

Second quarter

M-Brooke Catherman (Camille Finerghty), 14:03.

Shots: CC 7-6. Corners: CC 8-6. Saves: Central Columbia 5 (Makiah Brewer); Mifflinburg 7 (Jaden Keister).

n Selinsgrove 10, Milton 1

MILTON — Leah Toskey scored three goals, and Liv Reichley had a goal and two assists in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I win.

The Seals (13-1 overall, 9-0 HAC-I) led 4-0 at halftime, but scored five times in the third quarter.

Sara Dewyer got Milton (1-9, 1-6) on the board with 67 seconds to play.

Selinsgrove 10, Milton 1

First quarter

S-Hannah Day (Liv Reichley), 12:44; S-Reichley (Day), 8:29.

Second quarter

S-Jess Alba, 8:30; S-Leah Toskey (Reichley), 1:54.

Third quarter

S-Ali Bucher (Carly Aument), 13:38; S-Alayna Davis (Hannah Smullen), 10:15; S-Aument, 8:30; S-Toskey, 2:56; S-Toskey (Alba), 0:56.

Fourth quarter

S-Lexi Freed, 5:37; M-Sara Dewyer, 1:07.

Shots: S 23-4. Corners: S 7-3. Defensive saves: Selinsgrove 1. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Riley Batdorf 1, Lonna Temple 1, Emily Gelnett 0); Milton 13 (Larrissa Shearer 9, Olivia Rohland 4).

n Bloomsburg 6,

Warrior Run 0

TURBOTVILLE — Bloomsburg kept pace with Lewisburg in the HAC-II standings with its fourth shutout victory.

The Panthers (11-2 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) have one division game remaining Tuesday at archrival Central Columbia. Lewisburg (9-1, 6-1) also has one division game left, hosting Warrior Run (3-9, 0-7) on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

n Shikellamy 2,

Southern Columbia 0

CATAWISSA — Olivia Cimino and Morgan Heiser scored goals in the middle quarters, and Reagan Wiest made a pair of saves to carry Shikellamy to a HAC-I win.

The Braves (4-6-2 overall, 3-2-2 HAC-I) had a 16-3 edge in shots, and nearly twice as many corners (13-7).

“They did very well, and played as a team,” said Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr. “There was a lot of communication and a lot of good passing. I’m super proud.”

Hannah Keller made 14 saves for Southern Columbia (3-10, 3-5).

Shikellamy 2,

Southern Columbia 0

Second quarter

S-Olivia Cimino, 10:47.

Third quarter

S-Morgan Heiser, 4:17.

Shots: S 16-3. Corners: S 13-7. Defensive save: S, Isabella Hile. Saves: Southern Columbia 14 (Hannah Keller); Shikellamy 2 (Reagan Wiest).

Tags

Recommended for you