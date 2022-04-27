DANVILLE — Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese gave Mifflinburg a leg up with singles wins, and the doubles team of Daytona Walter and Moses Knepp clinched the Wildcats' 3-2 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference boys tennis Wednesday.
Greb and Dreese each won in straight sets at first and second singles, respectively. Walter and Knepp swept their second doubles match with identical 6-2 set scores.
Danville (6-6) earned both of its wins in super tiebreakers. Nate Girmay won at third singles, while Collin Cummins and Luke Hilkert prevailed at first doubles.
Mifflinburg 3, Danville 2
Singles
Gabe Greb (M) def. Luke Friscia 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Dreese (M) def. Stefan Kupas 6-1, 6-2; Nate Girmay (D) def. Aaron Hackenburg 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.
Doubles
Collin Cummins/Luke Hilkert (D) def. Kellen Beck/Adam Snayberger 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; Daytona Walter/Moses Knepp (M) def. Rocco Richards/Colby Wariner 6-2, 6-2.