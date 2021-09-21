DANVILLE — As the Mifflinburg girls returned to the sideline at the end of the third quarter Tuesday, their halftime lead over Danville halved, and the momentum lost, they received a stark welcome from first-year coach Emily Stauffer.
"Unacceptable!" the former Wildcats and Shippensburg standout surmised.
All the good work Mifflinburg did in the first half to consistently pressure the Ironmen and solve goalie Kaitlyn Gabel twice in a seven-minute span was suddenly in jeopardy. An improved and confident Danville squad possessed the ball better and dictated the action at times during the third quarter to pull within 2-1.
"I feel like we did a lot of ball-watching; we lost that aggression," said Wildcats senior Claire Hayes. "Maybe it was because we were already ahead and feeling good, but I think that (Stauffer critique) was a good motivator for us to pick it up."
Mifflinburg finished at a pace more like the pivotal second quarter, and although the score didn't change it was enough to win the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I battle.
The Wildcats, playing with all 11 starters for the first time this season, dominated in shots (29-1) and penalty corners (13-3) to improve to 2-5-1 overall (1-2-1 HAC-I).
"I think we are melding together, with a new structure, a new formation — it's finally clicking," said Stauffer, a former all-HAC player and NCAA Division II national champion. "And we had the aggression tonight. I think that set us apart."
Danville (2-5, 1-3) stood up to Mifflinburg's attack throughout the first half. Wildcats junior Caeleigh Holohan whistled a pair of hard shots from the right side of the circle to test Gabel early on, and Sara Harter had a pair of point-blank looks stopped off their first corner.
The second quarter was barely a minute old when Hayes slid the ball from near the baseline left of the cage, through teammate Harter, to Makenna Hauger in front for a goal.
The Wildcats quickly followed with a pair of corners, both of which were stopped. Danville attempted to clear the ball out of its defensive end, but Rachel Erickson sent it back down the middle of the field and into the circle at Gabel's feet. The third-year starter couldn't immediately locate the ball around her pads, and Hayes pounced for a 2-0 lead at the 6:48 mark.
Mifflinburg couldn't tack on, despite closing the half with four more corners in the final 6 minutes.
"They scored back-to-back, basically — it was that five minutes where the girls took a step back — but they came off at halftime, and, to be honest, they said to us, 'This is what we're doing (wrong),'" said Ironmen co-coach Marah Biddle. "When we were able to bring the whole team together, they all knew individually what was happening ..."
"They just needed to get together to regroup," co-coach Sarah Biddle added.
Danville junior Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins won possession in the midfield frequently at the start of the third, helping to switch the momentum. The Wildcats threatened in only one brief stretch of the period, in a sequence similar to their second goal. A corner fail failed to produce a shot, but the ball was soon sent back into the middle for Hayes, whose attack was stopped by Gabel on the turf near the left post.
"After we get to halftime, have a good talk (and make adjustments), everyone starts getting more aggressive," said Gabel, who finished with 26 saves. "I'm always trying to tell them: 'You want the ball; you want to get the ball. I don't want the ball. But I love how they just keep up the intensity, and they don't get down on themselves.
"Sometimes people lose the ball and think, I can't get this back; they don't have that mentality."
The Ironmen earned two of their three corners consecutively in the final 4:30 of the third. On the second try, Maddie Rider collected Emma Parker's insert on the right side of the circle and sent it across to Gonzalez-Jenkins on the left side. Gonzalez-Jenkins quickly pushed it forward to Saige Sarviss, who made it a 2-1 game.
Mifflinburg weathered the final three minutes of the period, then re-asserted itself in the fourth with an attack that generated five corner opportunities.
"I think we got in our heads (in the third), and also we were trying to work on some things, and I think it was the wrong time to do it," Stauffer said. "We were trying to work on midfield transfers and passing among each other, and I think we picked the wrong times to execute those instead of moving forward and going to goal."
MIFFLINBURG 2, DANVILLE 1
Second quarter
M-Makenna Hauger (Sara Harter), 13:55; M-Claire Hayes (Rachel Erickson), 6:48.
Third quarter
D-Saige Sarviss (Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins), 3:25.
Shots: M 29-1. Corners: M 13-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 0 (Lilee Dorman); Danville 26 (Kaitlyn Gabel).
JV score: Mifflinburg 2-0.