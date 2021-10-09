MONTOURSVILLE — Mifflinburg struggled the last two weeks with mistakes, turning what was a 3-1 start into a .500 record.
Add in a trip Friday night to Montoursville, and some fourth-quarter adversity, and things had a chance to get worse for the Wildcats.
After the Warriors took an early fourth-quarter lead, and the Wildcats went three-and-out, it certainly seemed like another tough loss for Mifflinburg was coming.
However, Gabe Stetler recovered a fumble to stop the Montoursville momentum, and Mifflinburg scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Montoursville, 29-27, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup.
Dylan Blackwell, who replaced an injured Rocco Pulizzi in the backfield, scored from 3 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Montoursville a 20-15 lead after the two-point pass field.
After Montoursville forced a Mifflinburg punt, Stetler recovered a fumble to set up Andrew Diehl's 8-yard TD run and two-point conversion run to give Mifflinburg a 23-20 lead.
After failing to finishing off Milton last week — turning over the ball over late in the fourth quarter to set up the Black Panthers winning drive — the Wildcats went for the jugular this week.
Facing a third-and-7 from the Montoursville 49 — and needing a first down to seal it — Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler hit Jacob Bingaman on a long TD pass to give the Wildcats a 29-10 lead with 2:23 left in the game.
The Warriors got a late touchdown to get back to 29-27, but Mifflinburg recovered the onside kick, and ran out the clock.
The two teams were tied at 7-7 at halftime, before Pulizzi returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and a 14-7 advantage.
The Wildcats answered with a 2-yard TD run by Diehl set up by a 46-yard Dressler to Zach Wertman pass. Diehl's two-point run gave Mifflinburg a 15-14 lead.
Pulizzi was hurt on the ensuing Montoursville drive, and had one carry the rest of the game. After rushing for 301 yards on just nine carries last year against the Wildcats, Mifflinburg limited Pulizzi to 77 yards on 14 carries before his injury.
Mifflinburg 29, Montoursville 27
Mifflinburg (4-3);0;7;8;14 — 29
Montoursville (3-4);0;7;7;13 — 27
Second quarter
Miff—Carter Breed 25 pass from Troy Dressler (Gabriel Stetler kick) 10:59
Mtv—Rocco Pulizzi 10 run (Mason Winslow kick) 1:52
Third quarter
Mtv—Rocco Pulizzi 90 kickoff return (Winslow kick) 11:45
Miff—Andrew Diehl 2 run (Diehl run) 9:01
Fourth quarter
Mtv—Dylan Blackwell 3 run (pass failed) 11:55
Miff—Diehl 8 run (Diehl run) 8:39
Miff—Jacob Bingaman 49 pass from Troy Dressler (Stetler kick) 2:23
Mtv— Marco Pulizzi 3 pass from Maddix Dalena (Winslow kick) 0:50
TEAM STATTISTICS
;Miff;Mtv
First downs;15;14
Rushes-yards;32-137;25-99
Passing yards;218;78
Passing;12-24-1;8-18-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties;3-39;6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 2-16, Andrew Diehl 19-101, 2 TDs; Troy Dressler 8-17, Aaron Hackenburg 2-(-1), Gabriel Stetler 1-2. Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 14-77, Maddix Dalena 2-5, Isaiah Fenner 1-(-3), Dylan Blackwell 7-32, Team 1-(-13).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 13-23-1, 202, 2 TDs; Cannon Griffith 1-1-0, 16 yds. Montoursville: Dalena 8-18-0, 78 yds, TD
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Jacob Bingaman 4-102, TD; Carter Breed 1-25, TD; Aaron Diehl 1-1, Dressler 1-16, Zack Wertman 2-53 ,Gabe Stetler 2-15, Cannon Griffth 1-6. Montoursville: Nick Reeder 3-32, Isaiah Fenner 2-24, Cole Remsnyder 1-(-1), Kayden Frame 1-20, Marco Pulizzi 1-3.