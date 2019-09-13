SUNBURY — Shikellamy blanked Mifflinburg in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on several opportunities to score an equalizer in the Wildcats’ 2-1 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey Thursday.
“We were down in front of the cage a lot,” said Braves coach Tammy Lahr. “It was a really tough game, and our girls played hard. I’m very proud of how well they played for the last 50 minutes.”
The Wildcats (3-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-I) went up 2-0 on early goals by Brook Karchner and Chloe Hanselman. Shikellamy (2-3, 0-2) pulled within one when Hanna Fausey scored midway through the second half.
Mifflinburg 2, Shikellamy 1
First half
M-Brook Karchner, 28:45; M-Chloe Hanselman, 20:50.
Second half
S-Hanna Fausey (Kayleigh Lenner, Luxi Walz), 15:17.
Shots: S 8-6. Corners: 4-4. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Jaden Keister); Shikellamy 4 (Reagan Wiest 1, Kailyn Smith 3).
JV score: Mifflinburg 1-0.
n Bloomsburg 2, Lewisburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — Maddy Trivelpiece stopped Lewisburg’s only shot in Bloomsburg’s fourth shutout, and the Panthers scored twice in the second half to win a battle for first place in HAC-II.
The Panthers (4-0 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) avenged their loss in last year’s district semifinals with goals by sophomores Natalya Heard and Bella Luxardo.
Kerstin Koons made four saves for the Green Dragons (3-1, 2-1).
Bloomsburg 2, Lewisburg 0
Second half
B-Natalya Heard, 24:43; B-Bella Luxardo, 3:00.
Shots: B 6-1. Corners: B 8-7. Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Kerstin Koons); Bloomsburg 1 (Maddy Trivelpiece).
JV score: 0-0.
n Selinsgrove 8,
Southern Columbia 1
SELINSGROVE — Maddie Bucher scored two goals with assists from Emily Swineford in the opening 2 1/2 minutes to spark Selinsgrove to the HAC-I win.
Swineford later scored a goal and recorded her third assist, upping her career total to 156 points. Jess Alba added a pair of goals for the Seals (4-0 overall, 3-0 HAC-I).
Maddie Wilcox scored for the Tigers (2-3, 1-1), giving her 43 goals and 99 points in her career.
Selinsgrove 8,
Southern Columbia 1
First half
S-Maddie Bucher (Emily Swineford), 28:52; S-Bucher (Swineford), 27:36; S-Swineford, 26:35; S-Jess Alba (Swineford), 18:07; S-Sydney Schmouder, 11:25.
Second half
S-Gabby Kelly (Bucher) 21:20; S-Alba, 20:04; S- Hannah Day, 10:40; SC-Maddie Wilcox, 12:52.
Shots: S 23-3. Corners: 9-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 13 (Jocelyn Madara); Selinsgrove 2 (Mazzie Teats 1, Riley Batdorf 1).
n Benton 3, Milton 1
BENTON — Regi Wendt’s goal with 16:20 to play pulled Milton within a point, but host Benton tallied an insurance goal minutes later in the nonleague game.
“The girls on both teams played a great game,” said Black Panthers coach Jennifer Mabus.
Hannah Nichols scored the Tigers’ first goal and assisted on the next for a 2-0 lead.
Larissa Shearer made six saves for Milton (0-4).
Benton 3, Milton 1
First half
B-Hannah Nichols, 16:03.
Second half
B-Alyssa Cumberland (Nichols), 18:23; M-Regi Wendt (Miranda Hess), 16:20; B-Makenna Bush, 14:31.
Shots: B 9-5. Corners: B 7-5. Saves: Milton 6 (Larissa Shearer); Benton 4 (Lilly Whitenight).
JV score: Benton 3-0.
n Danville 2,
Warrior Run 1 (OT)
DANVILLE — Kayla Wagner scored at the 14:22 mark of overtime as Danville leveled its overall record at 2-2 (1-2 HAC-II).
Warrior Run, which got a goal from Abby Lapp, dropped to 3-3 (0-2). Lauren Beck scored Danville’s regulation-time goal.
Danville 2, Warrior Run 1 (OT)
Regulation
WR-Abby Lapp; D-Lauren Beck.
Overtime
D-Kayla Wagner.
Shots: D 9-6. Corners: WR 23-6. Cards: D, Claire Boell (green); Melanie Egan (green). Saves: Warrior Run 7 (Rachel Yohn); Danville 5 (Katie Miller).