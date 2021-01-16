MIFFLINBURG — As Shikellamy’s potential game-winner left Tori Scheller’s hands, Avery Metzger said tension seized her body.
“You don’t know what to feel,” the Mifflinburg sophomore said.
Metzger and the Wildcats took control of Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup with an impressive third quarter, and they held the lead while maintaining their composure in a chaotic fourth.
So perhaps the only time anybody in the home whites felt tense in the second half is when Scheller triggered a left-corner 3-pointer off an inbound pass with 2.4 seconds to play. Her shot clipped the front of the rim and skipped over the basket, preserving Mifflinburg’s 46-44 win.
Ella Shuck scored a game-high 19 points; Metzger added a career-best 10; and the Wildcats won their second in a row following a season-opening loss.
“I feel tonight, even with all the pressure, we kept ourselves composed and didn’t freak out as much as we normally would,” said Metzger.
Shikellamy (0-3 overall, 0-2 HAC-I) got 15 points from Jordan Moten, and 11 more from Emma Bronowicz off the bench. However, the Braves made just one bucket over the final 2:50, and — despite forcing two turnovers in the last 26 seconds — they missed three shots to tie or take the lead.
“At halftime we talked about defense, how we had to pick it up (because) that’s where the game’s going to be won,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “We were able to do that.”
Ella Shuck, who led the Wildcats in scoring as a freshman last season, had a strong start with eight points in the opening quarter. She was countered by Shikellamy scoring leader Jordan Moten, who scored seven. Shuck’s third 3-pointer of the first half put Mifflinburg ahead 18-14, but the Braves closed with a 7-0 run by forcing four turnovers.
Moten hit a smooth pull-up jumper from the right baseline to ignite the closing spurt. Paige Fausey found a cutting Averi Dodge for two, and then Dodge made a steal and pass to Moten for a go-ahead 3 and a 21-18 halftime lead.
Brooke Catherman and Metzger were the only two Wildcats with first-half baskets besides Shuck as their team shot 7-for-19. In the third quarter, though, Metzger scored with a Catherman assist, and then the first-year starter followed with a baseline jumper. The sequence sparked an 18-point quarter that matched Mifflinburg’s first-half output and saw four starters score.
“After we started knocking down some shots, we definitely gained some confidence as a team and started working together so much more,” said Metzger, who scored six of her 10 points in the third. “Our passing was a lot better, and there were not as many turnovers.”
Wildcats senior guard Olivia Erickson had all six of her points in the period, including a 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 run for a 28-23 lead. Catherman, the only Mifflinburg starter who didn’t score in the quarter, had three assists.
“We’ve been preaching that from Day One in our offense, that if anybody has an open look we’ve got to shoot it with confidence,” said Kris Shuck. “Shots just fell, and we executed a lot better.”
Scheller helped the Braves gain some traction with a pair of 3-pointers, but the Wildcats’ string of buckets on four possessions had them up 36-32 at quarter’s end.
Although they committed nine of their 24 turnovers in the fourth, the Wildcats went 5-for-6 from the floor with some easy conversions, and they limited Shikellamy to 5-of-18 shooting (Moten 1-for-3).
“We know what type of player (Moten) is ... and we didn’t want her to get any clean outside looks,” said Kris Shuck. “We tried to change up the defense a little bit ... kind of disguise it, and the girls picked it up.”
MIFFLINBURG 46, SHIKELLAMY 44
Shikellamy (0-3, 0-2) 44
Melanie Minnier 2 2-4 6, Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2, Jordan Moten 6 1-2 15, Tori Scheller 2 0-2 6, Paige Fausey 2 0-0 4, Emma Bronowicz 5 1-2 11. Totals 18 4-10 44.
3-point goals: Moten 2, Scheller 2.
Did not score: Blaire Balestrini.
Mifflinburg (2-1, 2-1) 46
Olivia Erickson 2 1-2 6, Avery Metzger 5 0-0 10, Ella Shuck 8 0-0 19, Brooke Catherman 3 1-1 7, Jenna Haines 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 2-4 46.
3-point goals: Shuck 3, Erickson.
Did not score: Alexis Scopelliti.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`12`9`11`12 — 44
Mifflinburg`13`5`18`10 — 46
JV score: Shikellamy 47-3.