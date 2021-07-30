The Daily Item
NEWVILLE — The one thing Mifflinburg could count on throughout its run to the Pennsylvania State Tournament 8-10 Division finals was its outstanding offense.
The Union County all-stars hadn’t scored any less than nine runs in their eight games, all victories.
During Friday’s game at the Newville Little League, Joey Thompson of the Aston-Middletown All-Stars had the answer for at least one night.
Thompson allowed just a first-inning single, and struck out eight as Aston-Middletown forced a deciding game for the state championship with a 5-0 victory over Mifflinburg at the Newville Little League Complex.
Today’s winner-take-all game for the state title is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Thompson went the distance, striking out eight and walking two, allowing just a single to Lukas Shaffer in the top of the first.
All of Aston-Middletown’s offense came in the first two innings. Antonio Giancroce and Thompson each singled to open the bottom of the first.
After a sacrifice bunt and a walk loaded the bases, Hunter Kass singled home two runs to give the Delaware County squad a 2-0 lead.
A walk would force in the third and final run of the top of the first.
Aston-Middletown added two more runs in the top of the second inning.
Giancroce singled and scored on Thompson’s double. Thompson later scored on a wild pitch to give Aston-Middletown a 5-0 lead.
After the wild pitch, Mifflinburg reliever Brennan Snyder settled in. He didn’t allow a run over 31/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Mifflinburg’s best chance to score came in the fourth inning when Shaffer and Vaughn Yoder each walked — Shaffer was the only Mifflinburg runner to reach second in the game.
The top of Aston Middletown’s lineup did most of the damage for the Section 8 champions. Giancroce and Thompson combined for five of the team’s seven hits, and scored four of the five runs in the game.