MILL HALL — Central Mountain stuffed two runs on third and fourth down in overtime to upset Mifflinburg, 35-28, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Central Mountain (1-8) scored on an 11-yard TD pass from quarterback Zane Probst to Ronnie Pritchko on the first possession of overtime. Mifflinburg running back Mason Breed carried twice to the Central Mountain 1, before the Central Mountain stopped him on the final two plays of the game.
Central Mountain got a TD pass with 18 seconds left in the first half, then Ryan Pentz returned the second half kickoff 88 yards for a score to give Central Mountain a 21-7 lead before Mifflinburg rallied. Andrew Diehl ran for a TD in the third quarter, before Breed scored twice in the fourth quarter — the last time with 3:01 left in the game to force overtime.
Breed finished with 135 yards and three scores for Mifflinburg (4-5), which dropped its fourth game in a row.
Central Mountain 35,
Mifflinburg 28, OT
Mifflinburg (4-5)`0`7`7`14`0 — 28
Central Mountain (1-8)`7`7`6`8`7 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CM-Michael Walizer 5 run (Gentzel kick), 7:23.
Second quarter
M-Mason Breed 15 run (Gabe Stettler kick), 7:14.
CM-Peyton Johnson 45 pass from Zane Probst (Gentzel kick), 0:18.
Third quarter
CM-Ryan Pentz 88 kickoff return (run failed), 11:45.
M-Andrew Diehl 21 run (Stettler kick), 1:24.
Fourth quarter
M-Breed 1 run (Stettler kick), 9:26.
CM-Walizer 3 run (Pentz run), 5:01.
M-Breed 27 run (Stettler kick), 3:01.
Overtime
CM-Ronnie Pritchko 11 pass from Probst (Gentzel kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
`Miff`CM
Rushes-net yards`36-173`29-82
Passing yards`120`180
Passing 12-16-0`14-23-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 25-135, 3 TDs; Andrew Diehl 8-52, TD; Rylee Stahl 1-0; Jacob Reitz 1-(-2); team 1-(-2). Central Mountain: Michael Walizer 10-45, 2 TDs; Ryan Pentz 13-16; Zane Probst 6-21.
PASSING – Mifflinburg: Reitz 12-16-0 for 120 yards. Central Mountain: Probst 14-23-0 for 180 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Stahl 4-40; Michael Antonyuk 1-15; Colin Miller 3-23; Logan Lloyd 1-9; Lucas Whittaker 1-15; Breed 2-18; Central Mountain: Peyton Johnson 5-92, TD; Pentz 1-12; Conner Soo 4-40; Nick Long 3-24; Ronnie Pritichko 1-11, TD.
n Mount Carmel 55,
Bloomsburg 13
MOUNT CARMEL — It took a quarter for the Red Tornadoes to get rolling, but a 28-point second quarter started the rout and Mount Carmel claimed Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III title with the victory.
Shane Weidner ran for two scores and returned a third-quarter kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. Weidner is now all the time leader in kick return yardage at Mount Carmel with 1,105 yards.
Weidner finished with 148 yards rushing in the game.
Mount Carmel 55, Bloomsburg 13
Bloomsburg (3-6)`0`0`13`0 — 13
Mount Carmel (7-2)`0`28`27`0 — 55
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
MCA-Julien Stellar 1 run (Stellar kick)
MCA- Shane Weidner 4 run (Stellar kick)
MCA-Stellar 1 run (Stellar good)
MCA-Logan Wills 3 pass from Tommy Reisinger (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
MCA-Weidner 52 run (kick failed)
B — Brody Hock pass from Jack Howell (Stellar kick)
MCA — Noah Berkoski 48 run (Steller kick)
MCA — Dylan Pupo 32 run (Stellar kick)
B — Gage Klinger 84 run (kick failed)
MCA — Weidner 76 kickoff return (Stellar kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs`11`19
Rushes-yards`25-128`38-207
Passing yards`53`106
Total yards;181;313
Passing`7-19-1`7-11-0
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
Penalties-yards`4-34`4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Gage Klinger 5-135, TD, Cade Klinger 7-56. Mount Carmel: Weidner 15-148, 2 TD, Reisinger 6-63, Berkoski 5-73, TD, Pupo 1-32, TD.
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Howell 7-17-0 for 53 yards, TD. Mount Carmel: Reisinger 7-11-0 for 106 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Hock 2-53, TD. Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 1-25, Michael Balichik 1-47; Logan Wills 1-3, TD.
n South Williamsport 49,
Milton 27
MILTON — The Black Panthers took an early lead on Ethan Rowe’s TD run, but the Mounties’ Luke Winner ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Williamsport to the victory.
Winner also added a 77-yard kickoff return TD for South Williamsport (5-4).
Tyler Boyer ran for 91 yards and two scores for Milton (0-9), who scored a season-high in points in the loss.
South Williamsport 49, Milton 27
So. Williamsport (5-4)`7`7`14`21 — 49
Milton (0-9)`7`0`0`20 — 27
Scoring summary
First quarter
Milt-Ethan Rowe 5 run (Trace Witter kick), 4:09.
SW-Luke Winner 12 run (Riley Hockman kick), :13.2.
Second quarter
SW-Lane Lusk 10 run (Hockman kick), 4:22.
Third quarter
SW-Winner 83 run (Hockman kick), 8:43.
SW-Winner 36 run (Hockman kick), 2:45.
Fourth quarter
SW-Austin Nash 8 pass from Landon Lorson (Hockman kick), 11:54.
Milt-Tyler Boyer 19 run (Witter kick), 10:27.
SW-Winner 77 KO return (Hockman kick), 10:14.
Milt-Boyer 5 run (kick failed), 6:57.
SW-Zack Miller 42 run (Hockman kick), 5:45.
Milt-Ashton Canelo 11 pass from Rowe (Witter kick), :15.2.
TEAM STATISTICS
`CM`MILT
First downs`13`20
Rushes-yards`31-300`42-173
Passing`4-15-1`9-20-3
Passing yards`42`116
Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-0
Penalties-yards`12-150`7-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — So. Williamsport: Winner, 16-206, 3TD; Lusk, 9-43, TD; Miller, 3-54, TD; Lorson, 3-(-3). Milton: Boyer, 13-91, 2TD; Owen Keister, 14-42; Rowe, 11-23, TD; Ashton Canelo, 4-17.
PASSING — So. Williamsport: Lorson, 4-15-1 for 42 yards, TD. Milton: Rowe, 9-20-3 for 116 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — So. Williamsport: Nash, 3-38, TD; Lusk, 1-4. Milton: Canelo, 6-65, TD; Kenley Caputo, 1-33; Keister, 1-14; Xavier Minium, 1-4.
n Juniata 33, Millersburg 13
MIFFLINTOWN — Jacob Condo threw three touchdowns and ran for two more as Juniata beat Millersburg in Tri-Valley League matchup.
Condo threw two TDs in the first quarter to open up a 13-0 lead, but Millersburg rallied to tie the game. Caden Feaster ran seven yards for a score and caught a 28-yard TD pass from Aiden Harman to tie the game at 13-13 with 1:12 left in the first half.
However, Condo hit Jace White with a 19-yard TD pass with 16 seconds left in the half to make it 20-13 at the break in favor of Juniata.
Juniata 33, Millersburg 13
Millersburg (2-6)`0`13`0`0 — 13
Juniata (4-5)`13`7`13`0 — 33
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
J-Ty Martin 38 pass from Jacob Condo (Tad Shellenberger kick), 7:33.
J-Steven Ranck 24 pass from Condo (run failed), 1:05.
Second quarter
M-Caden Feaster 7 run (Nate Leaman kick), 6:23.
M-Feaster 28 pass from Aiden Harman (run failed), 1:12.
J-Jace White 19 pass from Condo (Shellenberger kick), 0:16.
Third quarter
J-Condo 2 run (Shellenberger kick), 7:13.
J-Condo 17 run (kick failed), 0:00.
TEAM STATISTICS
`M`J
First downs`13`16
Total yards`255`370
Rushes-yards`35-166`26-136
Yards passing`89`234
Passing`7-18-0`12-17-0
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`6-58`8-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Millersburg: Chace Crawford 19-89, Aiden Harman 11-44, Caden Feaster 5-36, TD; Juniata: Jamie Bailer 9-56, Garett Kint 7-46, Jacob Condo 3-7, 2 TDs; Caleb Seeger 3-12, Trent Martin 2-12, Yaneil Ortiz 1-2, Landon Mosser 1-1.
PASSING — Millersburg: Aiden Harman 7-18-0 for 89 yards, TD; Juniata: Jacob Condo 12-17-0 for 234 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Millersburg: Jonathon Snyder 2-35, Chance Crawford 1-(-2), Caden Feaster 3-54, TD; Keaton Wilbert 1-2; Juniata: Jace White 3-49, TD; Ty Martin 1-38, TD; Emannuel O-Donnell 3-53; Steven Ranck 2-31, TD; Caleb Seeger 2-45; Trent Martin 1-18.