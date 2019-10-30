SELINSGROVE — Given a chance to do it again, Jaden Keister would have played the final moments of Tuesday’s district field hockey semifinal the same way.
Mifflinburg’s junior goalie spent much of the overtime battle standing up — or dropping down, even lunging sideways — against Bloomsburg’s attack. Right down to the last of the Panthers’ 22 penalty corners, when she sprawled to stop a reverse-stick shot and watched helplessly as the rebound squirted to open space behind her.
Natalya Heard pounced on the loose ball at the mouth of the cage and lifted Bloomsburg to a 3-2 win over the defending champion Wildcats.
“I stopped it and it happened to hit off and go between my legs,” Keister said. “It was equal, this game. It just happened to go their way.”
Mifflinburg broke a scoreless tie with a Camille Finerghty goal just more than five minutes into the second half. The top-seeded Panthers tied the score almost immediately and then went ahead with Aydan McFarland goals about seven minutes apart. The Wildcats got a relatively quick answer from Camryn Murray, and held off Bloomsburg for the final 15 minutes to force OT.
“They didn’t stop playing, not at all,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “That’s all you can ask of them is to play hard, leave it out on the field, and they did an awesome job. That was a good game.
“All in all, we had a good season. They worked really hard (Tuesday).”
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (11-9) finished just shy of a third consecutive berth in the District 4 Class A final.
Bloomsburg (16-2-1), which lost in its last district final appearance (2016), will meet Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival Lewisburg (17-2-1) for the crown 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia H.S.
The Panthers dominated the possession and the scoring chances in the first half, generating five penalty corners in the opening 10 minutes and 11 in the half. Keister had seven saves in the half, and teammates Brook Karchner and Angela Reamer helped thwart corner plays.
Mifflinburg earned its first corner with 26 seconds to play in the half, but Karchner’s shot from the top right side of the circle stayed wide.
Not three minutes into the second half, Keister had to leave the game momentarily when the strap on her right foot pad snapped. She was on the ground having the pad fastened to her foot with athletic tape when the Wildcats got another corner and Finerghty pushed in a rebound of Mara Shuck’s shot.
“I was watching the whole, entire time, and when I saw it go in (the trainer) was taping my foot and I just jumped,” said Keister. “I didn’t even care about it. I literally just jumped up and started screaming.”
McFarland scored on a similar play, punching home a rebound, just 34 seconds later. Her second goal, when she settled a Bella Luxardo drive inside the circle and hit a reverse high into the cage, made it 2-1 with 17:45 left.
Just two minutes later, Reamer broke out of Bloomsburg’s attacking end and rushed through the middle of the field. She slid a pass left to Camryn Murray just inside the 25-yard line, and, after carrying into the circle, Murray sized up the goalie and flicked a shot into the right corner of the cage for a 2-all tie.
“We didn’t have that many opportunities,” said Orren, “but thank God we made the most of what we had.”
Bloomsburg had five corners over the final 13 minutes of regulation time and four more in overtime, converting the last to win. The Panthers had a 23-6 advantage in shots, 22-3 in corners. Keister finished with 16 saves.
“I think (Bloomsburg’s tying goal) helped us a little more because I think we got more aggressive. I think we got mad — very mad,” said Keister. “Yes, they scored the next goal, but after that I thought we were very intense.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
BLOOMSBURG 3, MIFFLINBURG 2 (OT)
Second half
M-Camille Finerghty, 25:45; B-Aydan McFarland, 25:11; B-McFarland (Bella Luxardo), 17:54; M-Camryn Murray, 15:49.
Overtime
B-Natalya Heard, 2:17.
Shots: B 23-6. Corners: B 22-3. Cards: Bloomsburg, Morgan Millard, 2nd, 5:10 (green). Saves: Mifflinburg 16 (Jaden Keister); Bloomsburg 4 (Nadja Hartmann 2, Maddy Trivelpiece 2).