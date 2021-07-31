NEWVILLE — It was a break filled with songs about baby sharks and dancing as Mifflinburg and Aston Middletown were locked in a tie during the Little League 8-10 Division baseball state championship game Saturday.
Once the break was over, Aston Middletown continued to enjoy the day. Things didn't go as well for Mifflinburg, which gave up 10 runs over the final three innings.
The Wildcats eventually fell 13-6 to Aston Middletown, which outscored Mifflinburg 18-6 over the final two games of the tournament in Mifflinburg's only two losses.
“It was a tough one,” Mifflinburg manager Nate Weikel said. “We would like to be on the other side of it. We’re not. The kids played a real good game. It just wasn’t quite enough to pull off the 'W.'”
Mifflinburg started well as both Hayden Showalter and Brennen Snyder both reached safely in the bottom half of the opening inning. Showalter walked three times, including to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Snyder followed with the first of his three doubles to drive in the opening run of the game.
Lukas Shaffer drove Snyder home with a double of his own to give Mifflinburg a 2-0 advantage. Aston Middletown countered with two in the top of the second, and never trailed again.
“They are upset, but they won’t hang their heads,” Weikel said. “They will come back.”
The game remained tied until the fourth when Aston Middletown scored six runs on five hits, a hit batter and a walk. It was a devastating turn for Mifflinburg, which never really recovered after the fourth.
“It’s hard to recover,” Weikel said. “They came back and got some runs and made some plays. We got kids on the bases; we just couldn’t get them in. I can’t say anything bad about these kids. They gave it their all.”
Mifflinburg connected with 12 hits in the game. Three came in the bottom of the fourth when the Wildcats attempted a rally to get back into the game.
Back-to-back singles put runners on base, which Snyder quickly drove home with his second double of the day. Snyder scored in the sixth after he opened the bottom of the inning with his third double.
Aston Middletown scored four in the top of the sixth to put the game away. Mifflinburg added the run in the bottom of the frame thanks to Snyder, but that would be it as Aston Middletown claimed the tournament with a strikeout to end the game.
LITTLE LEAGUE
8-10 DIVISION BASEBALL
STATE FINAL
ASTON MIDDLETOWN 13, MIFFLINBURG 6
Aston Middletown;020;604 — 13-13-1
Mifflinburg;200;301 — 6-12-3
Austin Younger, Luke Fulker (3) and Hunter Hess. Matthew Weikel, Lukas Shaffer (4), Hayden Showalter (6) and Lukas Shaffer, Brandon Ressequie (3).
WP: Fulker; LP: Weikel.
Aston Middletown: Luke Fulker 2-for-4, run, RBI; Austin Younger 2-for-4, double, 3 runs.
Mifflinburg: Brennen Snyder 3-for-4, 3 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lukas Shaffer 3-for-4, double, 2 runs.