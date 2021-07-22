LAURELTON — Taylor Stewart said she and her Mifflinburg teammates don’t need to do anything special to be successful at the Little League Major Division Softball East Region Tournament, which begins today in Bristol, Connecticut.
“We just want to have fun and do what we can do,” Stewart said. “If we do, we’re going to be unbeatable.”
That approach has worked well so far for the Mifflinburg All-Stars, who haven’t lost a game as they won District 13, Section 3 and Pennsylvania state titles. Mifflinburg is 9-0 so far this All-Star season, and six of the wins have been by five runs or more.
Mifflinburg also has a pair of two-run wins and a one-run win, but even those games have been fun for Mifflinburg.
“Being stressful in a game is kind of fun,” Maggie Rubendall said. “It’s going back-and-forth, and you just keep fighting until the end.”
Chloe Showalter added: “You yelled more; you were up on the fence more. It’s fun when it’s close games.”
Mifflinburg is the first Valley Little League softball team to reach the regional tournament since 2006, when Milton capped a string of three consecutive World Series appearances by winning the Senior Division world title.
Mifflinburg is one of 10 teams competing in the 10-team, double-elimination regional tournament, which begins today and runs until Thursday. The top two teams advance to the World Series, because no international teams are competing this year due to coronavirus-mitigation efforts.
“My goal is to at least have fun together,” Showalter said. “Even if we lose, at least we made it this far and we’re all together as a team. We’re all really good friends.”
While Mifflinburg — which opens the tournament at 8 p.m. today against Warwick North (Rhode Island) — is serious about the softball they’re playing, the All-Stars have balanced that with having fun.
“We can have fun and be serious at the same time, especially when it’s a tight game because we have to keep that (fun) alive,” Rubendall said. “If we’re not having fun, then we start falling apart.”
Stewart said the players always have softball on their minds, but they know when it’s time to bear down.
“When we go to each others’ houses, we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s throw this around,’ even if it’s something small like a bag of chips,” Stewart said. “We just throw it. It just reminds us to have fun, and then go to the field and be serious.
“Practice and game time is when we’re serious.”
However, there needs to be a little bit of levity during a game to help deal with any nerves.
“We have fun in the dugout,” Showalter said. “We all talk and cheer each other on. If we make a mistake, we pick each other up and we move on from that.”
That’s been especially true in the handful of close games that Mifflinburg has played this season.
“When we’re in a close game, picking each other up is the most important part,” Anna Pachucki said.
So Mifflinburg is mindful of balancing fun and business for their trip to regionals.
“It’s going to be a great experience,” Pachucki said.
One thing that has served Mifflinburg well is treating each inning as if the score is tied 0-0, and that’s what they want to continue to do.
“Our goal is just to take one inning at a time,” Rubendall said. “We want to win one inning, take a breather, and keep going. We just want to play our best.”
No matter the results of the next week, the season has long been a success for Mifflinburg.
“The best part has been growing together as a team and friends,” Showalter said. “We’re all family, basically.”