Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler is pretty sure everyone knows what the Wildcats spent this week working on in practice ahead of their Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game with Warrior Run tonight.
Mifflinburg allowed 454 yards on the ground to Midd-West’s Hunter Wolfley last week.
“(Wolfley) really showcased his talents last week, but we didn’t play defense that way we are capable of, obviously,” Dressler said. “I don’t think we tackled well, but I don’t think we played very aggressively. We didn’t flow to the ball; we were much better the week before against Central Columbia.
“We allowed the blocking to get into us. We just didn’t play (defense) the way we are capable.”
However, the Wildcats did win the game because they got their offense on track. A team that scored just 24 points — 17 of which came in its win over Lewisburg — and had been shut out in its previous two games, erupted for 35 points, including 21 points in the first quarter.
Andrew Diehl had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, and wide receiver Colin Miller got some touches on the ground, running for a career-high 108 yards on 14 carries along with 98 yards on four catches in the game.
“We’ve got such a good athlete in Colin, we needed to get the ball in his hands. We knew he had the ability to make plays,” Dressler said. “We’re moving him around a little bit and getting creative in the ways we use him.”
Warrior Run coach Chris Long said: “A thing that I noticed from the beginning of the season, they moved one of their offensive linemen back into the backfield from fullback. That really seemed to help their running game (against Midd-West).”
That win also solidified the Wildcats’ slot in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, since the district added two more teams to the bracket after the PIAA updated the state playoff bracket. With a finishing stretch of Warrior Run and Hughesville, Mifflinburg should get the spot, but Dressler also knows the Wildcats have to fix some things to assure that berth.
“Our goal is to look crisper, cleaner and sharper this week,” Dressler said. “We know neither of these teams are going to roll over for us. We have to fix ourselves, and play with some confidence.”
It’s been a struggle for Warrior Run (1-5) this season. A year after winning the first playoff game in school history, graduation losses have devastated the Defenders. They dropped a 52-18 decision to Loyalsock, but might have discovered some things they do well offensively.
Warrior Run controlled the clock against the Lancers in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns against the Lancers’ first-team defense, and keeping the ball away from Loyalsock.
“It was really good to score some points, especially with the starters. We were able to control the clock with our running game, which was our game plan from the beginning of the year,” Long said. “It really led to some added confidence this week in practice.”
Justin Blair and Hunter Rovenolt have split the tailback role this season. Blair is more of the battering ram, and leads the team with 65 carries and touchdown, while Rovenolt averages more than 4 yards per carry, and scored a TD last week against the Lancers.