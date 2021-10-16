MIFFLINBURG — Kellen Beck and Ashton Breed each scored to lead Mifflinburg to a 2-0 victory over Shikellamy on Saturday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer.
Beck scored with an assist from Madden Schnure at the 21-minute mark of the first half to put the Wildcats (7-8-1) ahead.
Breed scored in the second half with a Diego Herrera assist.
The Braves drop to 7-7 on the season.
Mifflinburg 2, Shikellamy 0
First half
M-Kellen Beck (Madden Schnure), 21:00.
Second half
M-Ashton Breed (Diego Herrera), 14:00.
Shots: M 8-5. Corners: M 7-2. Saves: Shikellamy 9; Mifflinburg 5 (Kanon Keister).