MIFFLINBURG — After her Mifflinburg teammates came up with big second-half goals to answer Southern Columbia and force overtime, it was Taylor Beachy's turn to play the hero.
The senior forward knocked in a ball off the crossbar in the 91st minute to end a wild Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II match Thursday, lifting the Wildcats to a 5-4 win in double-overtime.
“I saw (the shot), and I was like, ‘Go in! Go in! Go in!'” said Beachy. “I just kept repeating that in my head.”
The match featured eight goals in regulation time, including three own goals — two conceded by the Wildcats (10-8) and one by the Tigers (12-5-1) — all during the first half.
Neither team forged more than a single-goal advantage. Whenever one team scored and took the lead, the other answered back and tied it up.
"This is probably the best I’ve seen our girls perform as a unit,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando.
The scoring binge began about 10 minutes in when a Loren Gehret cross bounced off several defenders’ legs and went into the net. The official scorekeeper ruled it an own goal.
Mifflinburg responded later in the half with back-to-back goals just 26 seconds apart. Sarah Fritz knocked in the first with an impressive solo run, and the second was an own goal that put the Wildcats in front. The Tigers leveled the score with just a few minutes left in the first half on yet another own goal.
Early in the second half, Gehret, an All-American striker committed to Monmouth, dribbled the ball past the goalkeeper and softly shot the ball into the wide-open net to regain the lead for Southern Columbia, 3-2.
The Wildcats responded again, with Fritz bagging her second goal on a header less than two minutes later. The goal was assisted by Ella Shuck, who delivered a great ball off a free kick.
With just more than 20 minutes remaining in regulation, Ava Yancoskie scored to give the Tigers the lead again. Taylor Frederick made a strong run at goal for the Wildcats a few minutes later to even the score and send the game into overtime.
Mifflinburg dominated the overtime period, nearly missing on several chances before Beachy's golden goal.
Dando was proud of her team’s performance over the two-time defending Class A state champion Tigers.
“We tend to be a second-half team," she said, "but they came out real strong and played really well in the first half and just kept it going in the second half.”
The Wildcats will likely travel to Sunbury for a battle against top-seeded Shikellamy in the first round of the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
The Tigers will enter districts as the top seed in the Class A bracket. They’ll likely host either Muncy or Benton in the first round.
Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine was clear about his team’s postseason goals.
“Same thing as every year,” he said. “We’re looking for a district championship, and then move on from there.”
MIFFLINBURG 5, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 4 (2OT)
First half
SC-Own goal, 09:24; M-Sarah Fritz, 27:49; M-Own goal, 28:15; SC-Own goal, 34:25.
Second half
SC-Loren Gehret, 45:39; M-Fritz (Ella Shuck), 47:33; SC-Ava Yancoskie, 59:24; M-Taylor Frederick, 62:15.
Second overtime
M-Taylor Beachy, 91:07.
Shots: M 32-19. Corners: M 4-3. Saves: Southern Columbia 16 (Quinn Johnston); Mifflinburg 10 (Laura Darrup).