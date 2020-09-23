The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Adam Snayberger shot a round of 44 at Shade Mountain Golf Course on Tuesday to lead Mifflinburg to a 185-206 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I golf.
Dylan Stroup (46), Kaylin Foss (47) and Zab Hufnagle (48) also scored for the Wildcats.
Shikellamy was led by CJ Doebler and Ben Heemstra, who both shot 47.
Mifflinburg 185, Shikellamy 206
Shade Mountain Golf Course
Shikellamy (206) — CJ Doebler 47; Ben Heemstra 47; Camren Vovakes 53; Chase Carpenter 59.
Mifflinburg (185) — Adam Snayberger 44; Dylan Stroup 46; Kaylin Foss 47; Zeb Hufnagle 48.
n East Juniata sweeps
OAKLAND MILLS — East Juniata senior Will Orwig shot two-over-par 74 to earn medalist honors as the Tigers topped Millersburg and Newport in Tri-Valley League golf.
Tanner Barth added a 76 for the Tigers, who finished with a team total of 318. Tate Etzweiler’s 79 paced the Indians, who bested Newport.
East Juniata 318, Millersburg 336, Newport 347
at Lost Creek Golf Course
Par 72
East Juniata (318) — Will Orwig 74; Tanner Barth 76; Max Lauver 83; Caleb Kirk 85.
Millersburg (336) — Tate Etzweiler 79; Nathan Wise 81; Aidan Fulkroad 87; Luke Etzweiler 89.
Newport (347) — Gavin Fegley 80; Hunter Flickinger 84; Brayden Miller 89; Kolby Seibert 94.