BLOOMSBURG — Mifflinburg's Brennen Snyder pitches like he has somewhere else to be.
Turns out that place is the Section 3 Tournament — and maybe beyond — for Snyder and his Major Division All-Star teammates.
Snyder struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout, and he and Matt Weikel each knocked in three runs as Mifflinburg won the District 13 title with a 6-0 win over Selinsgrove at Reg Robison Field at Bloomsburg's Town Park on Friday night.
The victory set off a celebration by the Wildcats, but a not a very big one for a group that's won the last two District 13 Major titles after winning a 9-10 Division crown in 2021.
"We really want to make it to the World Series," Snyder said. "We want to get to Williamsport."
"This is one of our goals, to win districts again," said Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder, Brennen's dad. "This is our third year in a row to win one, but these kids have loftier expectations."
Mifflinburg advances to the Section 3 Tournament which will take place in District 12. Keystone (Mill Hall) won the District 12 title with a win over Montoursville on Friday.
Brennen Snyder allowed three baserunners, two on walks, in the first two innings Friday. A 35-minute rain delay in the bottom of the second brought a better Snyder to the mound. He allowed just two singles in the final two innings, and recorded of his eight of his 11 strikeouts when the teams resumed play.
"It really allowed me to sit around and just focus more," Brennen Snyder said.
Chris Snyder added, "I think (the rain delay) slowed his heart rate a little bit. He was too amped-up early on."
After needing 38 pitches to navigate the first two innings, Brennen needed just 39 pitches to finish off his complete-game victory.
"When (Brennen) is going good, we let him go. He likes to work fast, and when he's cooking, we let him go," Chris Snyder said. "Usually I'm the one trying to slow him down, but my other coaches Anthony (Threet) and Jeremy (Shaffer) are like, 'Listen, if he's cooking, let him go.' That's what I started doing. He knows what he's doing."
Selinsgrove coach Justin Aurand added, "We tell our batters to be aggressive in the strike zone, but it's hard to hold off that high pitch sometimes. I get it. Patience is key when you have pitch counts, and we looked good the first two innings, but sometimes you have to tip your cap to the pitcher, and Brennen is a really good pitcher."
Selinsgrove escaped two early jams with its defense. Mifflinburg had runners on second and third with two outs in the first, and the outfield swung around to play the lefty hitting Andrew Yerger to pull. Selinsgrove center fielder Jamison Diehl ran down a fly in left-center for the final out of the inning.
Then, in the bottom of the second, Vaughn Yoder singled and took second on a wild pitch. With the outfield again playing a lefty to pull, Diehl and left fielder Mavrik Chappell collided on Jaxon Kaskie's fly ball. Chappell made the catch and paused momentarily to check on his teammate, who implored him to throw home as Yoder to tried to tag from second to score. Chappell made a perfect throw to catcher Lucas Aurand for the second out of the inning.
Mifflinburg finally did break through in the second inning, though. An error and a double by Brayden Resseguie put runners on second and third, before Weikel singled off the right-field fence for a 2-0 lead.
The rains came in the top of the third, delaying a game that had started 15 minutes late because of previous thunderstorm for 35 more minutes.
With Brennen Snyder over his control problems, the Mifflinburg offense didn't need to provide much more help. He had a RBI groundout in the third before Weikel added an RBI single in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.
Brennen Snyder capped the scoring for Mifflinburg with a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the fifth after Hayden Showalter singled.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13 MAJOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Reg Robison Field, Bloomsburg
MIFFLINBURG 6, SELINSGROVE 0
Selinsgrove;000;000;— 0-3-2
Mifflinburg;021;12x;— 6-10-2
Cole Inch, Braydon Gaugler (3), Bentley Buehner (5) and Lucas Aurand. Brennen Snyder and Lukas Shaffer.
WP: Snyder; LP: Inch.
Selinsgrove: Gaugler, 1-for-2; Gavin Trotto, 1-for-2; Blake Dressler, 1-for-1.
Mifflinburg: Hayden Showalter, 2-for-3, run; Snyder, 1-for-3, home run (5th, one on), run, 3 RBIs; Shaffer, 1-for-3; Colin Brandt, 1-for-2, double; Vaughn Yoder, 1-for-2; Brayden Resseguie, double, run; Matt Weikel, 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Callen Hommel, 1-for-2.