LEWISBURG — Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder wanted his Major Division all-stars loose for Monday's decisive game for the District 13 title.
After dropping the teams' first game on Saturday, Snyder wanted his players to smile and not feel the pressure.
"We wanted to play with a smile. They weren't uptight, or worried they were going to lose," Snyder said. "We wanted them to go out and have fun."
That approach was quickly tested in the bottom of the first inning Monday when West Branch loaded the bases with one out. Mifflinburg escaped unscathed.
It wasn't the only jam Mifflinburg faced — the biggest was in the bottom of the sixth inning, which started with a five-run cushion — in an 8-6 victory over the West Branch All-Stars at Danny Green Field.
"It showed them that they can dig down deeper and find the other gear they need to reach. It was huge," Snyder said. "It was hairy there a couple of times, but we survived."
Mifflinburg will face Keystone Little League — the District 12 champion — on July 19 at Pottsville's Rotary Park.
Monday's matchup for the title was the third meeting between the two teams — they had split two-run victories — and once again both teams played a back-and-forth contest.
The game was scoreless until the third when Mifflinburg's Hayden Showalter beat out a bunt single, and Lukas Shaffer hit a one-out double down the first-base line for a 1-0 advantage.
West Branch answered in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Bowers singled, Colin Shannon was hit by a pitch, and Logan Stevenson walked to load the bases with no outs. Mifflinburg pitcher Brennen Snyder struck out the next two hitters on six straight pitches before Jordan Sassaman came off the bench and hit a two-run single to give West Branch a 2-1 lead.
However, the West Branch All-Stars struggled to find the plate in the next two innings as three pitchers combined to walk seven batters and hit three others. Mifflinburg took advantage to open an 8-3 lead.
"We have a patient group of kids. We'll still swing at an occasional high fastball, but, for the most part, the kids look for what's in their zone and take advantage," Chris Snyder said.
Showalter had an RBI walk, and Brennan Snyder added a two-run single in the fourth inning for a 4-2 advantage.
Bowers doubled home a run in the fourth for West Branch to cut the lead to 4-3, but Mifflinburg added four runs in the top of the fifth. Collin Brandt and Hunter Bolick had RBI walks, and Brayden Ressugie added a two-run single out of the No. 9 hole.
West Branch's third and fourth innings taxed Brennan Snyder's pitch count, but he needed just four pitches to get three outs in the fifth, allowing him to stay in and record the first out of the sixth. He struck out eight, walked three, and hit a batter in picking up the victory.
"I was just throwing strikes, hitting my spots, letting my fielders field it," Brennen Snyder said.
Lincoln Ayres hit a checked-swing infield single off first base to end Brennen Snyder's outing. Cole Grozier then doubled to put runners on second and third. Landynn Beiber followed with an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 8-4.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases, bringing Vaughn Yoder to the mound with the tying run at the plate in Stevenson, West Branch's No. 4 hitter.
"I wasn't really nervous. I was trying to do what I can do (to get the third out)," Yoder said. "I'm just trying to throw strikes."
Chris Snyder added: "I've known him for many, many years. I know how he is. I just told him, 'Slow yourself down, you got this. We just need one out. Just you and Lukas. Take that left butt cheek right to home plate. What happens, happens. Just have fun.' He's a hell of an athlete. He just needed to have a little confidence in himself."
Stevenson had an RBI single, and Emmett Ranck turned a 1-2 count into a seven-pitch, bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 8-6.
Yoder iced the District 13 title when he got the next hitter to ground a ball back to him on the mound, setting off a celebration after Andrew Yerger caught the ball at first base for the final out.
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
MAJOR DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
MIFFLINBURG 8, WEST BRANCH 6
Mifflinburg;001;340 — 8-7-2
West Branch;002;103 — 6-7-0
Brennen Snyder, Hayden Showalter (6), Vaughn Yoder (6) and Lukas Shaffer. Logan Stevenson, Colin Shannon (4), Parker Hamilton (5) and Jackson Bowers, Landynn Bieber (5).
WP: Snyder; LP: Stevenson; S: Yoder.
Mifflinburg: Showalter, 1-for-3, run; Snyder, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Shaffer, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-4, double, run; Yoder, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Collin Brandt, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Brayden Ressugie 1-for-1, 2 RBIs.
West Branch: Bieber, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Bowers, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Stevenson 1-for-3, RBI; Jordan Sassaman, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Lincoln Ayres, 1-for-3, run; Cole Grozier 1-for-3, double, run.