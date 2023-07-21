BEECH CREEK — The first time Lucas Shaffer looked nervous didn't come when Keystone Little League had runners in scoring position early in the game, and the Section 3 Championship Game tied at Blaine W. Kunes Field.
Nor did it come when Keystone loaded the bases with one out in the third inning.
Shaffer didn't show any outward discomfort until after Mifflinburg clinched a berth in the state tournament with a 6-2 over Keystone Little League on its home field, and he his teammates had to pose for a team picture for the State Tournament program.
"He throws decently hard; he's got a really good curveball, and a decent change-up, so he can attack you with three different speeds," Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder said. "He's a real good pitcher, but we don't use him a lot because he's our catcher, too."
With Shaffer's performance in the title game, along with Brayden Resseguie doing a good job keeping curveballs from the backstop with runners on base behind the plate, expect to see Shaffer on the hill in the state tournament. Newtown Edgemont Little League is the host, and the games will be in Marple Newtown.
Mifflinburg (7-0) will open the state tournament at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against the Section 5 champion. Abington Little League and Back Mountain National played on Friday night. Back Mountain National has to be beaten twice for the Section 5 title.
Shaffer worked out of trouble for most of his five innings. Hayden Witmer singled home a run in the second inning for Keystone, but it would turn out to be its only hit of the game with runners in scoring position. Keystone would finish 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and managed just two runs on 10 hits in the game.
"All you have to do is hit your spots, pitch to contact, and let your fielders do the work," Shaffer said. "Sometimes, you can get them with a curveball or a high fastball."
Mifflinburg took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Brennen Snyder singled, and came around to score on three wild pitches for a 1-0 Mifflinburg lead.
Keystone tried to answer in the bottom of the inning. Carter Funk singled and took second on a wild pitch with out one out. Lefty Logan Bower followed with a screamer in the hole, but second baseman Vaughn Yoder caught the scorcher just off the dirt, and doubled off Funk to end the inning
Witmer's single tied the game with one out in the bottom of the second, but Shaffer got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat, and keep the game tied.
Mifflinburg took the lead for good in the top of the third. Resseguie walked, and Matt Weikel singled. Dylan Catherman laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third, while No. 12-hitter Callen Hommel drove a double to the right-center field gap on the first pitch he saw to give Mifflinburg a 3-1 lead.
"People keep asking me what I keep hitting Callen at No. 12, but he's like another leadoff hitter for us," Chris Snyder said. "With five guys in a row with speed, we can really do something on the base paths when those guys get on."
Shaffer allowed three singles in the third inning, around a first-out fielder's choice to load the bases for Keystone. Funk had a chance to give his team the lead but his bases-clearing double was immediately ruled foul by the third-base umpire, but fans and Keystone players didn't hear it over the din Funk's shot set off in the capacity crowd. Shaffer would eventually strike him out, before Bower popped out to second to end another Keystone scoring chance.
Keystone would have a runner on second with two outs in the fourth, and first and second with one out in the fifth, but never came up with the key hit off the Mifflinburg righty. Shaffer finished with seven strikeouts and one hit batter.
Hudson Troup scored in the fifth to give Mifflinburg a 4-1 lead when he singled and scored on Resseguie's single that got by the left fielder.
Brennen Snyder gave his team some insurance with a two-run homer in front of Hommel's leadoff walk, and a fielder's choice for a 6-1 lead.
Evan Edwards homered off of Yoder, who replaced Shaffer, who had reached the 85-pitch limit to end the fifth. In the first meeting, Keystone hit a two three-run homers while trailing 11-0, but Yoder retired the next three hitters in order to send Mifflinburg to the state tournament.
LITTLE LEAGUE
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Blaine Kunes Field, Beech Creek
MIFFLINBURG 6, KEYSTONE 2
Mifflinburg;102;012 — 6-8-1
Keystone;010;001 — 2-10-1
Lucas Shaffer, Vaughn Yoder (6) and Brayden Resseguie. Evan Edwards and Evan Batterson.
WP: Shaffer; LP: Edwards.
Mifflinburg: Hayden Showalter, run; Brennen Snyder, 2-for-2, homer (6th, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Andrew Yeager, 1-for-2; Jaxon Kaskie, 1-for-2; Hudson Troup, 1-for-2, run; Resseguie, 1-for-1, run; Matt Weikel, 1-for-2, run; Callen Hommel, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBIs.
Keystone: Edwards, 2-for-3, homer (6th, solo), run, RBI; Funk, 1-for-3; Camden Fuller, 1-for-3, run; Hayden Hanley, 2-for-2; Hayden Witmer, 1-for-2, RBI; Logan David, 1-for-2; Brian Rote, 1-for-1; Heath Merino, 1-for-2.