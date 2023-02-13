MIFFLINBURG — Selinsgrove missed a chance to tie at the end of regulation, and Ella Shuck made some big plays down the stretch for Mifflinburg as the Wildcats held off Selinsgrove, 30-28, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover contest on Monday night.
Ella Shuck finished with a game-high 15 points for Mifflinburg, including seven of the Wildcats' nine fourth-quarter points. Mifflinburg wraps its regular season at 12-10, and awaits an opponent in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Senior Alyssa Latsha had 11 points, while classmate Haylee Nava chipped in six points for the Seals, which wrap up the year at 5-17.
Mifflinburg 30, Selinsgrove 28
Mifflinburg (12-10) 30
Ella Shuck 6 2-4 15; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Emily McCahan 3 0-0 6; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 0 0-2 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-6 30.
3-point goals: Sheesley, Shuck.
Did not score: Natalie Osborne.
Selinsgrove (5-17) 28
Erika Piepszowski 1 0-0 2; Murphy O'Brien 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Latsha 5 1-2 11; Shaela Kruskie 1 0-0 2; Haylee Nava 1 4-4 6; Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 7-8 28.
3-point goals: Presgraves.
Did not score: Grace Morrone.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;6;8;6;8 — 28
Mifflinburg;8;4;9;9 — 30