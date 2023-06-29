BLOOMSBURG — Any pressure the Mifflinburg Major Division All-Stars feel doesn't show on the field or at the plate.
Nor does it reflect in their demeanor.
"No, (we didn't feel pressure)," catcher Lucas Shaffer said. "Our goal is to get back to the state tournament."
Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder added, "They've all played together for years. They know what they are capable of, they just need to control the things that they can control."
Thursday night at Reg Robison Field at Bloomsburg Town Park, three different Mifflinburg hitters, including Shaffer, each knocked in two runs, and three pitchers combined on a dominant one-hitter as Mifflinburg advanced with a 14-0, five-inning win over host Bloomsburg.
Mifflinburg advances to play Selinsgrove-Shikellamy at 1 p.m. Sunday in the winners' bracket final. Bloomsburg falls into the elimination bracket, and faces Central Columbia at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Mifflinburg took full advantage of the new rule for most divisions — all players on the roster are in the batting order.
"It certainly makes managing much easier, and we certainly have the depth (in our lineup) to take advantage," Snyder said. "But I don't think we've put together our best game at the plate, yet."
Shaffer quickly agreed.
"We just wanted to hit better than we did in the first game," the young catcher agreed.
Mifflinburg pounded out 13 hits, and scored in every inning but the first in the mercy-rule victory over Bloomsburg, but maybe even more impressive was Mifflinburg's performance on the mound. Hayden Showalter, Collin Brandt and Vaughn Yoder combined on a one hitter — Avery Schlaugh singled to lead off the game — recording 13 of the 15 outs by strikeouts. Bloomsburg got two runners on in the third on a walk, and a hit by pitch, but Brandt and Yoder combined to strikeout the final seven Bloomsburg hitters.
"We have a lot of depth in pitching. With 12 players, we have nine that throw pretty well," Snyder said.
After not scoring in the first, Mifflinburg scored four runs in the top of the second, all on wild pitches. Shaffer, Andrew Yerger, Hudson Troup and Jasxson Kaskie all scored in the inning.
Shaffer added a two-run double in the third after Yoder walked and Brandt singled with two outs to make it 6-0, before Kaskie singled and came around on an error for a 7-0 lead.
Mifflinburg broke the game open with a seven-run top of the fifth inning. Brennen Snyder singled, while Yoder and Shaffer walked to loaded the bases. Yerger followed with a two-run double to the right-center field fence to make it 9-0.
Troup followed with a two-run RBI single to make it 11-0. Brayden Resseguie was hit by a pitch and Matt Weikel walked to load the bases. Dylan Catherman then worked an RBI walk, before No. 12 hitter Callen Hommel followed with an RBI single for a 13-0 advantage. Showalter capped the scoring with a bad-hop RBI single.
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
MAJOR DIVISION
WINNERS' BRACKET SEMIFINAL
at Reg Robinson Field, Bloomsburg Town Park
MIFFLINBURG 14, BLOOMSBURG 0 (5 INNINGS)
Mifflinburg;042;17 — 14-13-0
Bloomsburg;000;00 – 0-1-1
Hayden Showalter, Collin Brandt (3), Vaughn Yoder (5) and Lucas Shaffer. Collin Patton, Avery Schlaugh (2), Derek McCabe (4), Seth Readler (5) and Greyson Krusky.
WP: Showalter; LP: Patton.
Mifflinburg: Showalter, 1-for-4, RBI; Brennen Snyder, 2-for-4, run; Yoder, 2 runs; Shaffer, 1-for-1, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Andrew Yerger, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hudson Troup, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brayden Resseguie, 2 runs; Jaxson Kaskie, 2 runs; Matt Weikel, 1-for-2, run; Dylan Catherman, 2 walks, RBI; Callen Hommel, 1-for-3, RBI.