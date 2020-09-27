MIFFLINBURG — Ashton Breed scored off a corner just six minutes into the game to lift Mifflinburg to a 1-0 win over Hughesville in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys soccer game on Saturday.
Breed scored with an assist from Kellen Beck.
Zac Kerstetter had nine saves in the win for Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg 1, Hughesville 0
First half
Miff-Ashton Breed (Kellen Beck), 33:58.
Shots: Miff, 11-10. Corners: Hugh, 4-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 9 (Zac Kerstetter); Hughesville 8 (Kadin Fetterman).
n Shikellamy 1,
Central Columbia 1, OT
SUNBURY — Cam Cowder scored from 35 yards out for the Braves in the first half, but the Blue Jays answered in the second half to force a tie in the HAC crossover.
“We had multiple opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize in overtime,” Shikellamy coach Jon Steese said. “It was an even game, back-and-forth.”
Ben Gross made seven saves for the Braves (0-5-2).
Shikellamy 1,
Central Columbia 1, OT
First half
S-Cam Cowder.
Second half
CC-Steven Brink.
Shots: CC, 11-10. Corners: S, 4-2. Saves: Central Columbia 5 (Maddix Karnes); Shikellamy 7 (Ben Gross).
n Midd-West 9,
Bloomsburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — Nick Eppley scored three goals, while Noah Romig and Tyler Wagner each added two goals as the Mustangs routed the Panthers.
Midd-West scored six of its nine goals in the second half to improve to 6-1-1 on the season.
Midd-West 9, Bloomsburg 0
First half
MW-Kyle Ferster (Nick Eppley), 32:00; MW-Nick Eppley (Nolan Stahl), 18:00; MW-Noah Romig (Kynn Loss), 4:00.
Second half
MW-Tyler Wagner (Eppley), 37:00; MW-Eppley (Wagner), 34:00; MW-Wagner (unassisted), 18:00; MW-Nathan Hartman (Owen Solomon), 16:00; MW-Romig (Solomon), 14:00; MW-Eppley (Hartman), 13:00.
Shots: MW, 21-2. Corners: MW, 3-1. Saves: Midd-West 2 (Josh Horst); Bloomsburg 11.
n Southern Columbia 1,
Montoursville 0
CATAWISSA — Alex Morrison scored with 22 minutes left in the first half to lead the Tigers to the win.
Savich Chapman made three saves for the shutout for Southern Columbia.
Southern Columbia 1,
Montoursville 0
First half
SC-Alex Morrison (Eddie Zuber), 22:14.
Shots: Tied, 7-7. Corners: Tied, 2-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman); Montoursville 6 (Zach Baylor).