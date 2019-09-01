MIFFLINBURG — Delaney Good scored with 18 minutes left in the first half off an assist from Taylor Beachy to lift Mifflinburg to a 1-0 win over Milton in girls soccer action.
Erich Hankamer won his first game as Wildcats coach.
Mifflinburg 1, Milton 0
First half
Miff-Delaney Good (Taylor Beachey), 18:00.
Shots: Miff, 12-10; Corners: 1-1. Saves: Milton 11, Mifflinburg 10.
Selinsgrove second
in Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — Freshman Ella MacGee tallied a hat trick in her Seals debut as Selinsgrove beat Juniata in the opener at the Bellefonte.
Lillian Poust and Jess Smith also scored for Selinsgrove. Taylor Stoltzfus had two assists, while Sydney Shatzer and Tyeana Berge each added assists.
In the championship game, Hollidaysburg scored with five minutes left to win 1-0.
First game
Selinsgrove 5, Juniata 2
First half
J-Own goal, 33:00; J-Ashlyn Pannebaker (unassisted), 25:00; Sel-Ella MacGee (Taylor Stoltzfus), 20:00; Sel-MacGee (Stoltzfus), 16:00; Sel-Lillian Poust (Sydney Shatzer), 5:00.
Second half
Sel-Jess Smith (unassisted), 27:00; Sel-MacGee (Tyeana Berge), 2:00.
Shots: Sel, 14-5; Corners: Sel, 4-0; Saves: Juniata (Katey Martin), 9; Selinsgrove (Alivia Ravy), 3.
Championship game
Hollidaysburg 1, Selinsgrove 0
Shots: Hollidaysburg, 12-3. Corners: Hollidaysburg, 4-2; Saves: Selinsgrove (Ravy), 11; Hollidaysburg, 4.
n Shamokin 2, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Indians made two first-half goals stand up against the Ironmen.
Emma Kramer scored off an assist from Sadie Komara with 31:12 left in the first half on a corner before Komara scored an unassisted goal with 20:39 left to give Shamokin the lead.
Chloe Hoffman scored on a direct kick for Danville with 34:22 left in the game.
Shamokin 2, Danville 1
First half
Sham-Emma Kramer (Sadie Komara), 31:12; Sham-Komara (unassisted), 20:39.
Second half
Dan-Chloe Hoffman (direct kick), 34:22.
Shots: Dan, 9-8. Corners: Shamokin, 7-3. Saves: Shamokin (Sarah Hoover), 7; Danville (Colleen Fish), 5.
n Shikellamy 8,
Penns Valley 2
MILHEIM — Mackenzie Good scored four goals as the Braves rolled.
Hannah Long added two goals, while Eryn Swanger and Lily Young also scored for Shikellamy.
Shikellamy 8, Penns Valley 2
First half
Shik-Hanna Long (Wiley Egan), 22:30; Shik-Mackenzie Good (Sophia Feathers); Shik-Good (Eryn Swanger), 16:30; Shik-Good (Shaclynn Bilger), 1:00.
Second half
Shik-Long (Swanger), 34:30; PV-Hannah Dorman, 28:00; Shik-Good (Lily Young), 18:00; Shik-Swanger (penalty kick), 13:30; Shik-Young (unassisted); PV-Nicole Denger.
Shots: Shik, 23-4. Corners: Shik, 4-1; Saves: Shikellamy (Cassi Rank), 4; Penns Valley (Kylie Auman), 8.
n Mount Carmel 8,
Northumberland Chr. 1
MOUNT CARMEL — Lexi Kane, Mia Chapman and Talia Mazzatesta each scored two goals to lift the Red Tornadoes to the nonleague victory.
Rachel Witkoski and Katie Witkoski also scored for Mount Carmel.
Emily Garvin scored in the second half for the Warriors.
Mount Carmel 8,
Northumberland Christian 1
First half
MC-Lexi Kane (unassisted), 33:26; MC-Kane (Katie Witkoski), 29:42; MC-Rachel Witkoski (unassisted), 24:08; MC-Mia Chapman (unassisted), 19:26; MC-Talia Mazzatesta (unassisted), 18:03; MC-K. Witkoski (unassisted), 9:06.
Second half
MC-Mazzatesta (unassisted), 37:57; MC-Chapman (unassisted), 33:30; NC-Emily Garvin (unassisted), 10:39.
Shots: MCA, 33-7. Corners: Tied, 1-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian (Rebekah Hayner), 20; Mount Carmel (Payton Carl, 2 and Gabby McGinley, 1), 3.