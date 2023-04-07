The Daily Item
Elementary basketball teams from Mifflinburg and Lewisburg won titles at the recent seventh annual Defender Classic Basketball tournament.
Players from grades three through six played in the two-day tournament with 28 teams representing 14 different schools participating. Teams played two pool games to set seeds ahead of a single-elimination tournament.
In the third- and fourth-grade division, Shikellamy, Loyalsock, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg made the semifinals. Shikellamy edged Loyalsock in one semifinal while Mifflinburg upset top-seeded Selinsgrove. In the final, Mifflinburg raced to an early lead, only to see Shikellamy rally. Mifflinburg held off the Braves in the second half for a 24-14 win.
In the fifth- and sixth-grade tournament, Lewisburg, Montoursville, Williamsport and Hughesville made the semifinals. Lewisburg toppled Williamsport to set up a matchup with Montoursville in the final.
Lewisburg dominated in a 41-20 win in the final.
During the tournament, the Warrior Run coaching staff chose a student-athlete deserving of the Hunter Beck Reynolds award, presented to the athlete demonstrating those qualities of sportsmanship, heart and hustle. This year’s award went to Selinsgrove’s Kemryn Torres.
All Tournament teams
Third and fourth grade: Henry Cieslukowski (Warrior Run); Dorsey Henderson (Loyalsock); Jonah Kurtz (Mifflinburg); Harrison Marr (Mifflinburg); Ian Ren (Shikellamy); Cooper Schneck (Mifflinburg) Cruz Weaver (Montoursville); Ben Wertman (Mifflinburg)
Fifth and sixth grade: Kamal Ali (Lewisburg); Qasim Ali (Lewisburg); Jack Bower (Warrior Run); Aaden Bynum (Lewisburg); Ja’Cori Brown (Milton); Cameron Denune (Montoursville); Parker Frederick (Loyalsock); Everett Good (Lewisburg); Josh Helwig (Southern Columbia); Jonah Heney (Hughesville); Emerson Lehman (Montoursville); Cortland Michaels (Lewisburg); Matthew Rakestraw (Montoursville); Carter Spotts (Southern Columbia); Kemryn Torres (Selinsgrove); Kamryn Wilson (Milton); Christian Wood (Montoursville); Bryce Woodruff (Lewisburg)