HUGHESVILLE — Hughesville didn't drop set in the sweep of the Wildcats.
With the two match wins, the Spartans improve to 14-2 overall, and 9-1 in HAC-II play.
Match 1
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
John Finnegan (H) def. Matthew Blake 6-0, 6-1; Mason Thomas (H) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-0; Austin McKeon (H) def. Jacob Post 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Jake Buck-Josh Myers (H) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff 6-1, 7-5; Brayden Walters-Michael Finnegan (H) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers 6-1, 6-2.
Match 2
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
John Finnegan (H) def. Matthew Blake 6-2, 6-0; Mason Thomas (H) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-0; Austin McKeon (H) def. Jacob Post 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Jake Buck-Josh Myers (H) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff 6-1, 6-1; Brayden Walters-Michael Finnegan (H) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers 6-3, 6-2.