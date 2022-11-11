On one side of the field in this afternoon’s 3A district semifinal between Mifflinburg and Loyalsock, there’s plenty of experienced, athletic playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, with an aggressive and stingy defense to match.
On the other side, it’s pretty much the same story.
“We do have some similarities with both athletes as well as scheme,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said. “It’s a matchup that both of us going in have some pins and needles about, but both of us have some aspects to work toward and take advantage of.”
Based on the numbers, there won’t be very many disparities to exploit for either the Lancers or the Wildcats. Mifflinburg comes into this matchup giving up just 13.9 points per game, with Loyalsock just a shade behind at 14.2 points per game. The Lancers have outscored the Wildcats by 42 points on the season, but that number is also a tad skewed by Mifflinburg having to face Jersey Shore’s powerful defense in Week 5.
“We’re looking forward to taking on the challenge,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “I’m certainly looking at it as a solid matchup of athletes. There’s going to be a lot of one-on-one matchups, I believe, and it’s going to come down to winning those.”
Looking at the skill positions, both teams have plenty of weapons they can count on for quick scores and long drives. Mifflinburg running backs Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed have been reliable runners all year for the Wildcats, and the Lancers counter with an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Tyler Gee and wide receiver Jaylen Andrews.
One of the few areas where Loyalsock might have an edge is in experience. While Mifflinburg is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Lancers are no strangers to playing at this level. Loyalsock has won at least one playoff game for the fourth time in six seasons, and the Lancers are trying to get back to the district final for the first time since 2019, when they also went through the Wildcats.
“That’s something I’ve said, whether it’s coaching or playing, experience has to be earned,” Van Fleet said. “We’re hoping to be able to rely on that a bit during this game where the moment doesn’t feel bigger. We’ve had times where it’s been done really well, and we’ve also had time periods where it hasn’t. Relying on those past positives and negatives is something we’ll definitely hold steadfast.”
But even though the Wildcats lack the same experience in a playoff situation, Van Fleet cautioned against looking too much into that as a liability. Mifflinburg might not have much experience going deep into the postseason, but the Wildcats boast plenty of senior leaders who have seen virtually everything else on the football field, and Dressler has spoken all year about his team’s maturity.
“They’re enjoying the opportunity and enjoying the moment,” Dressler said. “That’s the thing we’ve been talking about a lot, be in the moment and take advantage of it. They’re in a positive mindset and they’re doing some things that haven’t been done at Mifflinburg in a while.
“That brings a lot of positives to the program, the community, and the kids. We have a great group of young men, and each week, we’ve managed to get more out of them because we know they’re capable of it. Now they’ve just got to play with that confidence.”
The Wildcats certainly showed that confidence in picking up their playoff win over Warrior Run last week, and now they’d like to carry that over against Loyalsock. However, they understand that against a team that can match them in both skill and experience, this game might come down to one or two plays.
“In games that are high-quality football games, it’s about managing the turnover battle and managing the emotions as you go through the game,” Van Fleet said. “There’s going to be ups and downs during the game, as they’re a very good football team. We’re really just going to have to focus on the next play mentality as we move forward and keep growing.
“That takes a lot of maturity, and at this point of the year, when you look at the rosters, you see a lot of seniors on the field for every team. That’s a major component that goes into postseason success, and we want to lean on the guys who have been there before.”