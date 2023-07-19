BEECH CREEK — Collin Brandt's home run sparked a five-run rally in the third inning, and Mifflinburg survived a pair of three-run shots with two outs in the sixth to beat Keystone, 11-6, in the Little League Major Division Section 3 Tournament on Wednesday.
Mifflinburg scored multiple runs in four innings, including the big third that created a 7-0 lead. The District 13 champions forged an 11-0 lead after 5 1/2 innings. Keystone put a pair of runners on base with singles around a fly out before Brayden Resseguie retired his final batter. The next Keystone batter homered to center, and, after an infield error and a walk, another ball left the yard to make it 11-6.
Keystone put another runner on base via error before Hayden Showalter ended the game with a called third strike on a 3-2 pitch.
Mifflinburg advanced to the championship round — against either Upper Dauphin or Keystone — where a win will secure a berth in the state tournament beginning Wednesday in Newtown Square.
Upper Dauphin's Cayden Witmer went 3-for-3 with a third-inning double and a fourth-inning home run, and he scored three times in an 8-2 win over District 15 champion Athens. Upper Dauphin plays Keystone today at 5:30 p.m. for the right to meet Mifflinburg on Friday.
Mifflinburg's Hayden Showalter and Brennen Snyder opened the game with consecutive singles, and both scored with one out in the first. Brandt's homer with one out in the third was followed by Vaughn Yoder's run-scoring single, RBI doubles by both Jaxon Kaskie and Resseguie, and a run-scoring groundout by Hudson Tressler.
Snyder's two-out double in the fourth made it 8-0, and Brandt followed with an RBI single. Mifflinburg's lead grew to 11-0 in the sixth with bases-loaded walks to Callen Hummel and Snyder.
Brandt, Kaskie, Resseguie and Snyder all had two hits to pace Mifflinburg's 13-hit attack.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park. Beech Creek
Mifflinburg 11, Keystone 6
Mifflinburg;205;202;— 11-13-0
Keystone;000;006;— 6-5-0
Brennen Snyder, Vaughn Yoder (3), Brayden Resseguie (4), Hayden Showalter (6) and Lukas Shaffer.
WP: Snyder.
Mifflinburg: Showalter 1-for-3, run; Snyder 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Collin Brandt 2-for-4, home run (3rd, solo) run, 2 RBIs; Shaffer 1-for-3, run; Andrew Yerger 1-for-2, run; Yoder 1-for-2, run, RBI; Jaxon Kaskie 2-for-3, 2 doubles, run, RBI; Hudson Troup RBI; Resseguie 2-for-2, double, run; Callen Hummel 1-for-1, 2 runs.
Upper Dauphin 8, Athens 2
Athens;100;100;— 2-3-2
Upper Dauphin;102;410;— 8-8-1