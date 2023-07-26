NEWTOWN SQUARE — Brennen Snyder thought his clutch double tied the game for the Mifflinburg. Learning it didn't was a crushing blow to the Major Division All-Stars.
Mifflinburg was down to its last out in the state tournament opener Wednesday when Hayden Showalter reached base on an infield error. Snyder then ripped the ball to right field, scoring Showalter all the way from first base to momentarily tie the score with Back Mountain National.
However, shortly after the play, the umpires convened and ultimately ruled Showalter out for sliding head-first to home plate, which is illegal in Little League Major Division baseball.
The call abruptly ended the game and gave Back Mountain National a 2-1 victory at Newtown/Edgmont Little League. Mifflinburg (7-1) absorbed its first loss of the tournament season, and will play a must-win game today at 1 p.m. against West Point.
"I think (Showalter) was trying to hook slide," said Mifflinburg coach Chris Snyder. "I didn't really see him. I kind of saw it, but I didn't. I was watching the catcher, and they said he slid head-first. It's unfortunate. He made the call; he's not going to change his mind. It is what it is.
"It's a brutal way to lose a game."
Back Mountain scored its only two runs during the first inning when Trevor Cunningham launched a two-run homer to right-center field.
Besides Cunningham's homer, Mifflinburg's pitchers were able to keep Back Mountain's offense at bay. Brennen Snyder pitched the first 2 1/3 and allowed only three hits and two runs with four strikeouts. Collin Brandt came in relief of Snyder and was on the mound until the bottom of the fifth. Brayden Resseguie then earned the final two outs.
"I thought Brennen, Colin and Brayden Resseguie, I thought they all pitched great, did what we needed them to do," Snyder said. "I don't know how many hits they had, probably a handful, (but) pitchers pitched and we played good defense. We just didn't have the bats. It's as simple as that."
Mifflinburg scored its only run in the top of the first. It came courtesy of an infield single from Andrew Yerger, who scored Brennen Snyder.
Overall, Mifflinburg registered six hits, three in the top of the first.
Even though the game ended in tough way, Chris Snyder said Mifflinburg would approach today's game with the right attitude.
"A couple minutes after, they were obviously heartbroken. But after talking to them and stuff, I think they're in a good space," Snyder said. "I think they still realize and understand that the journey's not over yet. We can still do this. We just get to play more baseball. I guess we have to take the longer way now."
LITTLE LEAGUE
MAJOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Newtown Square
First Round
BACK MOUNTAIN 2, MIFFLINBURG 1
Mifflinburg;100;000;— 1-6-1
Back Mountain;200;00x;— 2-4-1
Gavin Bayer and Jack Oliver. Brennen Snyder, Collin Brandt and Brayden Resseguie.
WP: Bayer; LP: Snyder.
Mifflinburg: Hayden Showalter, 1-for-3, single; Brennen Snyder, 1-for-2, double, walk, run; Collin Brandt, 2-for-2, two singles; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-1, RBI single, walk; Jaxon Kaskie, 1-for-2, single.
Back Mountain: Jack Oliver, 1-for-2, single, run; Trevor Cunningham, 1-for-2, homer (1st, 1 on), run; John Comitz, 1-for-2, single; George Roiland, 1-for-2, single.