POTTSVILLE — Hayden Showalter pitched a three-hitter, and Lukas Shaffer went 3-for-3 with an RBI as Mifflinburg rebounded from an opening-round loss in the Little League Major Division Section 3 baseball tournament with a 4-1 win over Wellsboro on Wednesday.
Mifflinburg broke a 1-all tie with Brady Threet's two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the third inning. Brennen Snyder and Shaffer then hit consecutive one-out doubles in the home fourth for an insurance run.
The Mifflinburg Majors, who won the District 13 title, advanced to play District 24 champion Blue Mountain today at 5:30 p.m. Blue Mountain lost, 11-3, to District 15 winner Keystone. District 24 champ Wellsboro was eliminated.
Mifflinburg was beaten 12-2 in five innings by Keystone on Tuesday when it was limited to two hits and committed five errors.
On Wednesday, Mifflinburg scored in the second inning when Hunter Bolick ripped a two-out hit to right field, driving in Showalter, who had singled. Wellsboro answered in the third, getting a leadoff single from Wes Starkweather and a two-out double from Gage Baltzley to tie at 1.
Mifflinburg's response was just as swift, starting with Shaffer's leadoff single on the second pitch of the home third. Andrew Yerger worked a walk ahead of a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position. A strikeout and popout brought pinch-hitter Threet to the plate, and he lined the first pitch he saw for a two-run double to center.
Wellsboro started the fifth with a Kody Enck double, ending a string of four outs by Showalter. Enck went to to third on a passed ball, but Starkweather lined a ball back at Showalter, who threw to Jaxon Kaskie at third base for a double play. Mifflinburg turned a 1-6-3 double play in the sixth to erase an infield error.
Showalter followed both double plays with inning-ending strikeouts.
In Tuesday's tournament opener, Keystone scored multiple runs in three innings and belted three homers. Hayes Donley's fourth-inning grand slam put Keystone up 8-0. Donley then ended the game via the 10-run rule with one out in the home fifth with a two-run shot.
Snyder (two), Kolton Kmett (two) and Jaxon Kaskie (one) combined to strike out five Keystone batters. Shaffer and Hudson Troup had Mifflinburg's hits.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA MAJOR DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Rotary Field, Pottsville
Elimination bracket
Mifflinburg 4, Wellsboro 1
Wellsboro;001;000;— 1-3-0
Mifflinburg;012;10x;— 4-7-1
Hayden Showalter and Lukas Shaffer. Gabe Cuneo, Jake Starkweather (5) and Maddon Mascho.
WP: Showalter. LP: Cuneo.
Wellsboro: Gage Baltzley 1-for-2, double, RBI; Kody Enck 1-for-2, double; Wes Starkweather 1-for-2, run.
Mifflinburg: Brennen Snyder 1-for-3, double, run; Shaffer 3-for-3, double, RBI; Andrew Yerger run; Callen Hommel run; Showalter 1-for-3, run; Brady Threet 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Hunter Bolick 1-for-2, RBI.
Tuesday
Keystone 12, Mifflinburg 2 (5 inn.)
Mifflinburg;000;02;— 2-2-5
Keystone;031;53;— 12-10-2
Winning run scored with 1 out
Brennen Snyder, Kolton Kmett (3), Jaxon Kaskie (4) and Lukas Shaffer. Blake King, Kyle Everett (2), Hayes Donley (4), Joey Miller (4), Ashton Falls (5) and Luke Nonemaker.
WP: Hayes. LP: Snyder.
Mifflinburg: Snyder run; Shaffer 1-for-1, run; Andrew Yerger RBI; Hudson Troup 1-for-2.
Keystone: Falls 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nonemaker 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Donley 2-for-4, 2 home runs (4th, 3 on; 5th, 1 on), 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Miller 1-for-3, home run (2nd, solo), RBI.