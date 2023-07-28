NEWTOWN SQUARE — Mifflinburg's Major Division All-Stars put together a fierce effort to try to extend their time at the the state tournament, but their sixth-inning rally fell one run short.
East Side held on to win 3-2 on Friday at Newtown/Edgmont Little League, eliminating Mifflinburg from the tournament.
"I thought our effort was great," said Mifflinburg coach Chris Snyder. "Pitching was pretty good, good defense again. Baseball gods weren't with us hitting because we probably hit the ball better (Friday) than we did the entire tournament. It usually was just right at somebody or they made a fantastic play. It's how it goes sometimes."
Mifflinburg trailed 3-1 in the top of the sixth when Matt Weikel started the rally with a leadoff single. East Side reliever Sean Bradley then picked up a pair of strikeouts, pushing Mifflinburg to its last out.
After Weikel advanced to second base on a wild pitch, Brennen Snyder's single sneaked into right field to put runners at the corners. Collin Brandt then followed with an RBI single to make it a one-run game. Snyder moved to third on the play, and Brandt then stole second to put both runners in scoring position. However, Mifflinburg's dream of playing for the state title ended when Bradley recorded a called third strike.
"I just told them that I was proud of them," Chris Snyder added. "I mean we played in this tournament two years ago as 10-year-olds. Made it back again this year as 12-year-olds, finishing fourth, fifth, whatever — sixth — in all of Pennsylvania is nothing to hang their head about.
"We come from a small town, a small Little League, and the things that they have accomplished out of our small town, they should hold their heads high. They should be very proud of themselves. I know I'm very proud of them."
Mifflinburg started the scoring in Friday's game, getting a run in the top of the first. Following singles from Brennen Snyder and Lukas Shaffer, Andrew Yerger doubled home Snyder for a 1-0 lead.
East Side, a team based in West Chester, fought back in the bottom of the third. East Side put its first two runners on base via a walk and an error. After Bobby Truskey's sacrifice fly pushed Jack Warner to third, Warner scored via Evan Calio's ground-rule double to tie the game. Conor Gee's single then enabled Zane Maletsky to race home, but an outfield assist allowed Shaffer to tag out Calio and preserve a one-run deficit for Mifflinburg.
East Side got the third and decisive run when Bradley scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth.
Brandt, Callen Hommel, Brayden Resseguie and Hayden Showalter all saw time on the mound for Mifflinburg, part of an effort that surrendered only two earned runs to East Side.
"I thought the pitchers did well again," Snyder said. "I mean, we got into some jams but we worked out of them. So the pitchers did great. The pitchers have done great every game, keeping us in ballgames, and that's what they need to do — just keep us in ball games."
Mifflinburg finished the state tournament with a 1-2 record. After dropping the opener to Back Mountain 2-1 on Wednesday, Mifflinburg responded with a 6-1 win over West Point on Thursday to stay alive.
"Anytime you get to come out and play baseball, (and) they get to have fun with their buddies and stuff, it's a success," Snyder said. "Yes, it stings right now, and the boys fell short of their ultimate goal, but they have nothing to be down about. The season was still a success. I mean we could've folded again (Friday), but we didn't. We rallied back. ... I'm just proud of them, their effort, their fight and never giving up."
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Newtown Square
Elimination game
EAST SIDE 3, MIFFLINBURG 1
Mifflinburg;100;001;— 2-9-2
East Side;002;10x;— 3-5-1
Pierce Villano, Evan Calio, Bobby Truskey and Sean Bradley. Collin Brandt, Callen Hommel, Brayden Resseguie and Hayden Showalter.
WP: Calio; LP: Brandt.
Mifflinburg: Brennen Snyder, 2-for-3, run; Collin Brandt, 1-for-3, RBI; Lukas Shaffer, 2-for-3; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-1, double, RBI; Vaughn Yoder, 1-for-2; Matt Weikel, 2-for-2, run.
East Side: Bobby Truskey, sacrifice fly, RBI; Evan Calio, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Conor Gee, 1-for-1; Sean Bradley, 2-for-2, double, run; Ti Digiulio, 1-for-1, run; Jack Warner run; Zane Maletsky run.