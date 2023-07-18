BEECH CREEK — The Mifflinburg Major Division All-Stars shook off some early rust, as their bats erupted late in a 12-4 rout of Athens in the opening game of the Section 3 Tournament at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park on Tuesday.
With the win, Mifflinburg advances to the winner's bracket where it'll take on host Keystone back at Kunes Memorial Park tonight at 8 p.m. Keystone defeated Upper Dauphin 13-3 in five innings in the opener. Athens and Upper Dauphin will battle it out today at 5:30 p.m. in the elimination bracket
Through the first two innings, Mifflinburg walked seven batters, which allowed Athens to score three times despite only one hit.
After it tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning, Mifflinburg started to take control. Mifflinburg broke the tie with three runs in the fourth inning. Vaughn Yoder hit the ball to the left-center gap, which allowed Collin Brandt to score after he hit a leadoff double. Jaxson Kaskie then earned a two-run double that scored Andrew Yeager and Brandt to make it 6-3.
After Athens made it closer with a run in the bottom of the fifth, Mifflinburg pulled away with six runs in the top of the sixth. Yoder started things off after he drove in another runner on a single. Kaskie then sent two runners home again after a two-single that made it a 9-4 game. With the bases loaded and no outs, Matt Weikel singled home Kaskie. Two batters later, Callen Hummel singled, which allowed Hudson Troup to cross home plate. Leadoff-hitter Hayden Showalter then back the ball into the outfield for a sacrifice fly to round out the scoring.
"I thought we put together good at-bats the whole game," said Mifflinburg coach Chris Snyder. "I figured it was gonna take us at least one at-bat to get through the lineup. We'd had been off for a week-and-a-half, so (we're) trying to get back into playing. One through 12 settled in great second time through the lineup."
Brandt, Lukas Shaffer and Brayden Ressequie all saw time on the mound during Mifflinburg's win. The trio walked 10 batters altogether, but only gave up three hits.
"We gotta limit walks," Snyder said. "We can't walk people, but offensively and with good, solid defense I thought we did good."
If Mifflinburg wants any chance tonight against Keystone, limiting walks on a team that mercy-ruled its way to the winner's bracket will certainly be key.
Despite the issues with walks, Snyder likes the team's attitude heading into tonight's matchup.
"Keystone is gonna be a tough game (today)," Snyder said. "They're gonna have good pitching I'm sure. We're gonna have to keep battling at the plate and hopefully put together some good at-bats, put a couple good at-bats together and try to get some runs across the board. Should be a good game."
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
MAJOR DIVISION
at Beech Creek
MIFFLINBURG 12, ATHENS 4
Mifflinburg;021;306 — 12-17-0
Athens;120;010 — 4-3-3
Lukas Shaffer, Collin Brandt (2), Brayden Resseguie (5) and Resseguie, Shaffer (2). Ryan Hicks and E.J. Gleeome.
Mifflinburg: Hayden Showalter, 2-for-3, RBI; Brennen Snyder, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Brandt, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Andrew Yeager, 2 runs; Vaughn Yoder, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaxson Kaskie, 2-for-3, run, 4 RBIs; Hudson Troup, 2-for-3, homer (2nd, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Resseguie, 2-for-2, 2 runs; Matt Weikel, 1-for-3, RBI; Callen Hommel, 3-for-3, double, run, RBI.
Athens: Jacob Saxon, 1-for-1, run, RBI; Griffin Smith, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.