WILLIAMSPORT — At first glance, it would have been easy to dismiss No. 4 seed Mifflinburg and pencil top-seeded Selinsgrove into the District 4 Class 3A boys soccer championship game.
While the Seals claimed a 3-0 victory at rainy Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium on Saturday, the Wildcats made Selinsgrove work for every opportunity they had.
“I give Mifflinburg a lot of credit,” said Seals coach Chris Lupoldt. “They played good, solid defense, and built a wall in the middle of the field. We told the guys to work it outside to create opportunities.”
Selinsgrove (17-2) played with possession for the majority of Saturday’s semifinal, and spent most of that time on Mifflinburg’s side of the field. That said, the Seals only generated three shots in the first half, but a ball off the foot of Owen Magee managed to find the back of the net.
“We were struggling for a little while in the first half,” Magee said. “We just kept playing and switching the field.”
Selinsgrove’s possession-oriented style eventually wore down Mifflinburg (3-14-2), as Magee found the net again off of an assist from Jamison Bohner with 24:35 left in regulation to make it 3-0.
“We work on set pieces a lot in practice, and that one went back post and he (Bohner) placed it perfectly,” Magee said.
“It’s tough to play soccer when you’re chasing the ball around,” Lupoldt said. “Possession isn’t really a strategy, it’s just what they do.”
Bohner scored the Seals’ second goal of the day 10:22 into the second half. Selinsgrove placed 10 shots in the game to Mifflinburg’s three, and a penalty kick from the Wildcats with 16:54 left in regulation was successfully turned away by Cole Catherman.
The Seals earned a championship game rematch with Athens, which defeated Selinsgrove a year ago in the district finals at Balls Mills.
“They’re a senior-dominant team, and we are junior-dominant,” Lupoldt said of Athens. “They are the champions and we want to see a piece of that. We’ll be ready.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
SEMIFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
SELINSGROVE 3, MIFFLINBURG 0
First half
S-Owen Magee (Aidan Hunt), 15:33.
Second half
S-Jamison Bohner, 29:38; S-Magee (Bohner), 24:35.
Shots: S, 13-3. Corners: S, 3-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 4 (Ryder Mauer); Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman).