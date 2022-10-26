EAST HANOVER — Matt Diltz had seven hits over two games, and the Mifflinburg Phillies swept their quarterfinal and semifinal games in the Mid-Penn Baseball Over-40 League playoffs on Sunday.
The Phillies (16-0) beat the New Cumberland White Crusaders, 12-6, and the Red Land Gray Crusaders, 5-3, in the semifinals.
Mifflinburg will face the West Hanover Warriors (12-4) in the championship game on Sunday back at East Hanover.
The Phillies scored all the runs they would need against New Cumberland (1-13) with an 11-run third inning after trailing 2-1. Jeremy Nulph's two-run single gave Mifflinburg the lead, while Chet Haifley had a bases-clearing triple, and winning pitcher Steve Russell added a two-run triple.
In the second game, Mifflinburg scored two runs in the third inning on a Don Leitzel RBI single and Diltz RBI double. The Gray Crusaders (8-7-1) would get the tying runs on base in the seventh inning, but Jim Egolf escaped the jam for the save.
Mid-Penn Over-40 League
Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Mifflinburg Phillies, 12, New Cumberland White Crusaders 6
New Cumberland;101;030;1 — 6-10-3
Mifflinburg;10(11);000;x – 12-15-7
Mark Minnich, Greg Halbrunner (4) and Mike Chrocinski. Steve Russell and Barry Baker.
WP: Russell (3-0); LP: Minnich.
New Cumberland: Shaun Foley, 3-for-4; Steve Thorne, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Matt Diltz 4-for-4, double, 3 runs; Russell 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Jeremy Nulph 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Jim Egolf 2-for-2; Chet Haifley, triple, 3 RBIs.
Semifinal
Mifflinburg Phillies 5, Red Land Gray Crusaders 3
Red Land;000;111;0 — 3-9-3
Mifflinburg;002;120;x — 5-8-1
Lucas Johnson and Todd Young. Pete Hayden, Egolf (6) and Haifley.
WP: Hayden (6-0); LP: Johnson; S: Egolf.
Red Land: Johnson, 2-for-4, run; Brian Chestnut, 2-for-3, RBI; Ben Schrass, 2-for-3, run; Ryan Hannold, double, RBI; Young, double.
Mifflinburg: Diltz, 2-for-3, double, triple, RBI; Ken Connor 2-for-3; Baker, double, RBI; Rich Aurand, double, RBI; Don Leitzel, hit, RBI.