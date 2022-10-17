LEWISBERRY — The Mifflinburg Phillies pounded out 23 hits in two games to sweep a doubleheader from the Red Land Gray Crusaders to clinch their seventh regular season title in eight seasons in the Mid Pennsylvania Over-40 Baseball League this weekend.
Mifflinburg (14-0) is the top-seed in the playoffs, and will face the last-place team — the Red Land White Crusaders — on Sunday. If they win, they'll face the winner of the No. 4-seed and No. 5-seed, also on Sunday. The championship series is scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.
In the opening 10-1 victory, Mifflinburg took control of the game with five runs in the second inning. Chet Haifley had an RBI triple, Matt Diltz had an RBI double and Steve Russell added an RBI single for Mifflinburg.
Pete Hayden struck out eight and walked two in a complete-game victory. He moved to 5-0 on the season.
In the second game, a 9-4 Mifflinburg victory, Jim Egolf picked up the win in relief to move to 6-0 on the year. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter in three innings of relief.
Game one
Mifflinburg Phillies 10, Red Land Gray Crusaders 1
Red Land;001;000;0 — 1-4-4
Mifflinburg;352;000;x — 10-10-1
Chris Campbell, Jason Bretz (4) and Ben Schrass. Pete Hayden and Barry Baker.
WP: Hayden; LP: Campbell.
Mifflinburg: Chet Haifley, 2-for-3, 2 triples, RBI; Matt Diltz 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; Jeremy Nulph, 2-for-2, double, RBI.
Game two
Mifflinburg Phillies 9, Red Land Gray Crusaders 4
Mifflinburg;301;102;2 — 9-13-0
RedLand;003;100;0 — 4-9-3
Mark LeValley, Jim Egolf (4) and Haifley. Bretz, Brian Fisher (5) and Brian Chestnut.
WP: Egolf; LP: Bretz.
Mifflinburg: Diltz 3-for-4, RBI, 2 runs; Don Leitzel 2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs; Steve Russell 2-for-3, RBI; Nulph, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Chuck Haile 2-for-4, double.
Red Land: Vince Leone 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Chestnut, 2-for-2, RBI; Todd Young, 2-for-3, RBI; Schrass, 2-for-3.